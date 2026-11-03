'I Am About to Ruin My Career’: Reddit User Reveals How Work Stress Is Worsening Depression And Insomnia

A 23-year-old woman working as a Performance Test Engineer has sparked an online discussion after sharing her ordeal online with workplace pressure, depression and insomnia on Reddit, revealing how a sudden change in her work environment has affected her professional and personal life.

The woman, who has around two years of experience in the IT industry, said things were going smoothly until she was moved to a new project three months ago.

According to her post, the project has no manager, team leader or experienced colleague to guide her, leaving her responsible for handling execution independently despite feeling that she still needs technical support and mentorship.

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Workplace Pressure Takes a Toll on Mental Health

Describing her situation, the woman said, "I'm expected to handle execution alone, and I don't feel technically strong enough yet. The constant stress is destroying me. I'm struggling with chronic depression and insomnia, undergoing therapy and taking medication, but things aren't improving much."

However, she said she has not experienced much improvement despite seeking professional help.

The growing stress has also made her question whether she wants to continue working in the IT sector.

Job Search On

The Reddit user said she has been trying to switch jobs, "I've been trying to switch for 3 months, attended 4–5 interviews, but received no offers."

With uncertainty surrounding her current role and future prospects, she has also started preparing for government competitive examinations as an alternative career option.

She is now considering resigning without securing another job, hoping to focus on her mental health, prepare for competitive examinations and continue searching for employment.

Fears About Career Break and Future

Despite considering the move, the woman further added, "I'm seriously considering quitting without an offer to protect my mental health and prepare for competitive exams while continuing my job search. But will this decision ruin my career?"

Describing herself as an academically average student without exceptional technical skills, she said she was afraid of making a decision she might regret later.

She also emphasised that she does not want to jeopardise her career, describing professional growth as a long-term journey.

She also appealed to members of the online community to refer her for suitable Performance Testing Engineer positions.

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Her post has highlighted the challenges young professionals can face when workplace responsibilities increase without adequate mentorship, support or guidance, particularly when professional uncertainty coincides with mental health struggles.

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