Mercedes GLC Electric Launch: Range, Features, Expected Price And More

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to launch the all-new GLC Electric in India on November 4, 2026. The electric luxury SUV will be locally assembled at the company's Chakan facility in Pune and is expected to be offered in a single GLC 400 4Matic variant.

With an estimated ex-showroom price of Rs 80 lakh to Rs 90 lakh, it could become the brand's most affordable electric SUV in the Indian market.

Luxurious Outer Look

The GLC Electric features a distinctive exterior design, featuring an illuminated front grille with 942 lighting elements, an illuminated three-pointed star and star-shaped LED daytime running lights. It also gets a sloping roofline, flush-fitting door handles, silver roof rails and 20-inch alloy wheels.

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According to Autocar India, while retaining the familiar proportions of the GLC, the electric SUV gets an 84mm longer wheelbase. Practicality is enhanced by a 129-litre front boot and a 570-litre rear luggage compartment.

All-New Interior Design with Comfort

Inside, the biggest highlight is the 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which integrates the digital instrument cluster, central infotainment system and front passenger display under a single glass panel. Other features include open-pore wood trim, metallic accents, a panoramic glass roof with adjustable transparency, powered front seats with heating and massage functions, multi-colour ambient lighting and a Burmester 4D surround-sound system. Wireless charging, smartphone connectivity, multi-zone climate control and a powered tailgate are also expected.

In terms of safety, the electric SUV will get nine airbags, a head-up display, Electronic Stability Control, hill-hold assist, parking sensors, surround-view cameras and a comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) package.

Powerful Engine and Performance

Powering the GLC 400 4Matic is a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup paired with a 94kWh battery pack. The system produces approximately 490hp and 800Nm of torque, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0-100kph in a claimed 4.3 seconds, with a top speed of 210kph. Mercedes-Benz claims a WLTP range of up to 715km.

The SUV supports 800V electrical architecture and DC fast charging at up to 330kW. The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 22 minutes, while a 10-minute charging session can add up to 305km of range. One-pedal driving and regenerative braking are also part of its technology package, Autocar India reported.

With local assembly expected to support competitive pricing, the GLC Electric will strengthen Mercedes-Benz's electric vehicle portfolio in India. The upcoming BMW iX3 Long Wheelbase, expected in 2027, could emerge as a future rival.

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