Maruti Suzuki Hits Record Monthly Sales As Brezza Leads SUV Charge: Three Indicators To Watch

Maruti Suzuki India has crossed the 2-lakh monthly domestic sales milestone for the first time, marking a significant achievement for the country's largest carmaker.

The company recorded the milestone despite a high base following the previous Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut, according to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki.

The company's popular models, including WagonR, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga and Brezza, contributed to the strong performance.

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Brezza sales reached 24,736 units, with demand remaining strong across variants. Banerjee said the SUV currently has a waiting period of around four to six weeks.

Small car sales also recorded healthy growth, rising 38% year-on-year to 40,646 units.

Meanwhile, SUV sales touched an all-time monthly high of 73,058 units. The company reported 2.45 lakh pending bookings, while its dealer inventory remained lean at just 12 days.

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CNG Supply Constraints Could Affect November Sales

Maruti Suzuki reported CNG sales of approximately 87,000 units, with CNG models accounting for 40% of its sales. However, supply constraints have limited the company's ability to meet demand.

Banerjee said Maruti Suzuki is working to resolve bottlenecks and plans to increase CNG capacity from January 2027. Supply limitations could continue to affect November sales.

West Asia Crisis Impacts Export Operations

Separately, Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki, told NDTV Profit that export figures included some shipments delayed over previous months.

Mr. Bharti said the current shipping situation remained challenging, with the worsening West Asia conflict also disrupting alternative shipping routes.

Despite these logistical difficulties, the company is working to manage export operations and minimise disruptions.

Banerjee also indicated that the Indian automobile industry could cross the 5-lakh monthly sales milestone for the first time in FY27, reflecting the expanding scale of domestic passenger vehicle demand.

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