PM Modi Approves North Corridor Of Bullet Train Project: Delhi-Guwahati Trip In Eight Hours

The proposed bullet train network is set to push deeper into the Northeast after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared an extension of the Northern High-Speed Rail Corridor to Guwahati, bringing Assam within the ambit of a planned high-speed link to the national capital.

The proposed corridor, which was initially planned to terminate at Siliguri in West Bengal, will now extend to Guwahati in Assam. The expansion is expected to bring the Northeast closer to major economic centres in northern India and reduce the time required for long-distance passenger travel.

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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development in a post on X, expressing gratitude to Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for accepting the state's proposal.

Sarma said the extension followed a written request and a meeting with Vaishnaw in July, during which he had sought the inclusion of Guwahati in the proposed high-speed rail corridor.

Describing the decision as a significant development for eastern India, the chief minister said improved connectivity with Delhi and other state capitals could create fresh opportunities for businesses, industries and employment in the Northeast. He also said the prospect of a bullet train connecting Assam with the rest of the country had once appeared distant, but was now moving towards reality.

Delhi-Guwahati Journey In Around Eight Hours

The proposed high-speed rail connection is expected to bring down the Delhi-Guwahati travel time to approximately eight hours, substantially reducing the duration of a journey that currently takes considerably longer by conventional rail services.

The corridor is envisaged as a major transportation link connecting Delhi with several important cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal before reaching Guwahati.

The proposed alignment includes Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Patna and Siliguri, with Guwahati forming the extended northeastern terminus.

The project is expected to improve passenger movement across the region while providing faster access to important commercial, educational and tourism destinations.

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Delhi-Varanasi Journey In 3.5 Hours

Vaishnaw has also outlined the proposed travel-time benefits of the Northern High-Speed Rail Corridor, highlighting the potential reduction in journey durations between major cities.

According to the proposed estimates, the Delhi-Agra journey could take just 59 minutes, while travel between Delhi and Kanpur may be completed in approximately one hour and 45 minutes.

The Delhi-Lucknow journey is expected to take around two hours and 12 minutes, while passengers travelling from Delhi to Varanasi could reach their destination in approximately three hours and 33 minutes.

Other proposed journey durations include Varanasi to Lucknow in one hour and 21 minutes, Varanasi to Patna in around one hour and Varanasi to Prayagraj in just 33 minutes.The journey between Varanasi and Agra could take approximately two hours and 34 minutes.

These proposed timings underline the potential of high-speed rail to transform intercity travel across northern India, particularly for passengers who currently depend on conventional trains or air services.

Boost For Northeast's Economy And Connectivity

The extension to Guwahati is expected to have wider economic implications for Assam and neighbouring northeastern states.

Sarma said faster connectivity could support the development of high-tech industries in the region by making travel between Assam, Delhi and other major cities more convenient.

Improved rail connectivity could also benefit tourism, trade, investment and the movement of skilled professionals, while strengthening the Northeast's integration with the country's major economic centres.

For Assam, Guwahati's inclusion could further strengthen its position as a regional transportation and commercial hub.

However, the proposed travel durations and route details represent projected benefits of the high-speed rail plan. The final alignment, project implementation schedule and operational timelines will be subject to further planning and official announcements.

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