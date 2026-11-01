ONGC Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 3,047 Apprentice Vacancies, Apply By November 20

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has opened applications for 3,047 apprenticeship positions across its operational centres in India. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online until November 20, 2026 The recruitment drive, announced under advertisement number ONGC/APPR/1/2026, covers various technical, vocational and graduate-level disciplines across 24 work centres. The application process began on October 29, with selection results scheduled to be announced on December 15, 2026.

According to the official notification, applicants must be between 18 and 24 years of age as of November 29, 2026. Relaxations in the upper age limit are available for candidates belonging to reserved categories in accordance with government rules.

Educational requirements differ according to the trade or discipline. Candidates who have completed Class 10, Class 12, ITI training, diploma programmes or relevant undergraduate degrees may apply for positions matching their qualifications.

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For vocational apprenticeships, applicants must possess certificates issued by institutions recognised by the State Board of Technical Education (SBTE) or the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). Qualifications obtained through institutions approved by the Distance Education Council (DEC) will also be considered, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Candidates applying for positions requiring an Electrician trade certificate must hold that specific qualification, as a Wireman certificate will not be accepted as a substitute.

Graduates holding BA, BCom, BBA, BE or BTech degrees must ensure their qualifications are recognised by the appropriate statutory authorities, including the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), wherever applicable.

ONGC has also specified that applicants must meet the geographical eligibility requirements for their preferred work centre. Candidates should check whether their district of residence or the location where they obtained their qualifying education falls within the permitted operational area.

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The selection process will be based on academic performance rather than a separate written examination. ONGC will prepare provisional merit lists for individual trades, disciplines and work centres using candidates' marks in their qualifying examinations.

Where applicants have identical merit scores, preference will be given to the older candidate, as specified in the recruitment notification.

Shortlisted candidates will subsequently be called for document verification. They will be required to produce their original educational certificates, identity documents and other relevant records to establish their eligibility.

The apprenticeship programme will run for 12 months, with selected candidates receiving a monthly stipend based on their qualifications.

Graduate apprentices will receive Rs 12,300 per month, while diploma holders will be paid Rs 10,900. Candidates selected for trade apprenticeships will receive between Rs 8,200 and Rs 10,560 per month, depending on their educational qualifications and duration of ITI training.

Applicants should note that apprenticeship training does not guarantee permanent employment with ONGC after completion of the programme.

To apply, candidates must register through the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal at nats.education.gov.in, depending on the position.

ONGC has scheduled the announcement of selection results for December 15, 2026. Candidates can check recruitment updates through the company's official website, ongcindia.com, and its apprenticeship portal, ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in.

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