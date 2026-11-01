Liverpool Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online In India?

Liverpool will take on Arsenal in a Premier League Matchweek 9 encounter at Anfield on Sunday, November 1.

Andoni Iraola's Liverpool will look to continue their impressive run of form, while Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will aim to strengthen their position in the title race.

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League standings with 21 points from eight matches, level on points with leaders Manchester City. Liverpool, meanwhile, occupy the fourth position with 15 points after registering four wins, three draws and one defeat.

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Liverpool head into the encounter on the back of five consecutive victories across all competitions. The Reds defeated Brighton 2-0 in their previous Premier League fixture before knocking Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will look to bounce back after suffering a shock Carabao Cup exit against Fleetwood Town. The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw before losing in the penalty shootout. However, they registered a 2-0 victory over Everton in their previous Premier League fixture.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Match Date And Time

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Venue

The Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Arsenal will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Match Referee

Andy Madley will be the Match Referee for the Liverpool-Arsenal contest.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Recent Form

Liverpool: D-W-W-W-W

Arsenal: D-W-D-W-W

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 206

Liverpool: 81

Arsenal: 67

Draws: 58

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson Becker (GK), Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak.

Arsenal Predicted XI: David Raya (GK), Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, Bruno Guimaraes, Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres.

How To Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Telecast In India?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

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How To Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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