The Week Ahead: Q2 Earnings, PMI Data, US Jobs Report, IPO Listings In Focus

The week ahead will see investors track India's manufacturing and services activity data, the September-quarter earnings season, new IPOs and key global economic indicators.

Quarterly results from major Indian companies, purchasing managers' index (PMI) readings, the US employment report, the US midterm elections and developments in the primary market are among the key events to watch through the week ending Nov. 7.

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India's PMI Data

India's manufacturing PMI data for October will be released on Monday, Nov. 2, providing investors with an update on factory activity, new orders and employment trends.

Services PMI data for October is scheduled for release on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The readings will be closely watched for indications of domestic demand, business activity and the broader economic outlook.

The October flash composite PMI had risen to 56.7 from 55.9 in September, marking a four-month high. Manufacturing activity moderated slightly, while services activity strengthened. The final readings will offer further insight into the momentum of India's private sector.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a reading below 50 signals contraction.

Q2 Earnings Season

The September-quarter earnings season will remain in focus, with several major Indian companies scheduled to announce their results during the week.

ITC, Marico, Escorts Kubota, Carborundum Universal, Petronet LNG and Bosch Home Comfort India are among the companies scheduled to report on Monday, Nov. 2.

Bajaj Finserv is scheduled to announce its results on Tuesday, Nov. 3, while Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, BSE, Cummins India and Dabur India are among the companies scheduled to report on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Thermax is scheduled to announce its results on Thursday, Nov. 5. Hindalco Industries, 3M India, Bosch and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are among the companies scheduled to report on Friday, Nov. 6.

Investors will track revenue growth, margins and management commentary across sectors. ITC's cigarette and FMCG businesses, Bajaj Finserv's lending and insurance operations, Apollo Hospitals' occupancy and average revenue per occupied bed, and Hindalco's aluminium and copper businesses will be among the key metrics to watch.

US Economic Data And Midterm Elections

Global markets will track a busy calendar of economic releases, with the US employment report for October among the most important indicators of the week.

The US nonfarm payrolls report is scheduled for release on Friday, Nov. 6. The data will be watched for signs of resilience in the labour market and their implications for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook.

The US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for September is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3. ADP employment data and the ISM services PMI are due on Wednesday, Nov. 4, while weekly jobless claims and preliminary third-quarter productivity and costs data are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5.

The US midterm elections will also take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with investors tracking the outcome for its potential implications for fiscal policy, government spending and the regulatory environment.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, Nov. 3, while the Bank of England's policy decision is due on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Crude Oil And Foreign Investor Flows

Crude oil prices and foreign portfolio investor (FPI) activity will remain key drivers of domestic market sentiment through the week.

Oil prices will be closely monitored for their implications for India's import bill, inflation and the rupee. Any escalation in geopolitical tensions or disruption to energy supplies could add to market volatility.

Foreign investor flows will also be in focus as investors assess corporate earnings, global interest-rate expectations and the relative attractiveness of Indian equities. Movements in the rupee and US bond yields could influence overseas investment flows.

Upcoming IPOs And Listings

India's primary market will see a relatively quiet week for fresh public issues, with no new mainboard IPOs scheduled to open between November 2 and November 6.

Vedant Poly Fabs will be the only fresh IPO opening during the week. The SME issue will open for subscription on Monday, Nov. 2, and close on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 88-94 per share, with the issue size pegged at approximately Rs 56.68 crore. The shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on November 9.

Meanwhile, Bombay Coated & Special Steels' IPO, which opened on October 29, will close for subscription on Monday, Nov. 2. The Rs 183.06 crore issue has a price band of Rs 78-82 per share. Its shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The week will also see several companies make their stock market debuts. EAAA India Alternatives is scheduled to list on Monday, Nov. 2, while BLS Polymers, SFC Environmental Technologies and Wiscon Industries are expected to list on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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Antala Industries is scheduled to list on Thursday, Nov. 5. Maxwell Engineering Solutions, Johnsoncab Electricals, Vectras Enprocon and HGS (India) are among the SME companies expected to list on Friday, Nov. 6.

Investors will track subscription trends, allotment announcements and listing performance across the issues amid continued volatility in the secondary market.

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