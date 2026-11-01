Racing de Santander Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch LaLiga Match On TV, Online?

Real Madrid will take on Racing de Santander in a La Liga 2026-27 Matchday 11 fixture on Sunday, November 1. The Spanish giants will be looking to continue their strong start to the season when they travel to El Sardinero.

Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid are currently third in the La Liga standings with 24 points from 10 matches. Racing Santander, meanwhile, are 11th with 11 points.

Real Madrid have won eight of their opening 10 league matches, while Racing Santander have recorded three wins, two draws and five defeats.

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Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid: Kickoff Time

The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match is scheduled to start at 8:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, November 1.

Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid: Venue

The Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid match will be played at El Sardinero, Santander, Spain

Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid: Head-to-Head

Matches played: 20

Racing de Santander won: 3

Real Madrid: 15

Draws: 2

Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid: Form

Racing Santander (in all competitions): W-L-D-L-L

Real Madrid (in all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid: Match Preview

Real Madrid head into the fixture after an important El Clasico victory against Barcelona. Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Mourinho's side secured a 2-1 win at Camp Nou on October 25.

The result helped Real Madrid strengthen their position in the La Liga title race. Mbappe has been particularly impressive this season, scoring 11 goals in the league so far.

Racing Santander, on the other hand, will be hoping to make home advantage count. They have scored 15 goals in their opening 10 matches but have also conceded 26, highlighting their defensive struggles.

Real Madrid will be the favourites on paper, but Racing Santander will look to challenge the visitors in front of their home supporters.

Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid: Predicted Playing XI

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup (4-4-2): Lunin (GK); Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Guler, Tchouameni Silva; Bellingham; Mbappe, Diomande

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will not be broadcast on any television channel in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match between Racing de Santander and Real Madrid is available for streaming in India through the FanCode app and website.

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