Real Madrid Apologises To China Over Mbappe's Mao Zedong Remarks

Real Madrid has issued a public apology to the Chinese people over remarks by its star striker Kylian Mbappé about Mao Zedong. The statement comes as Mbappé and La Liga face a backlash in China.
"Real Madrid C. F. wishes to express its apologies to the Chinese people for any discomfort that may have been caused by the recent words of our player Kylian Mbappé."
The club added that "Our club holds deep respect for China, its history, its culture, and its citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection and admiration for Real Madrid."
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Official Statement. https://t.co/Pk6TLbbrPF— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 28, 2026
ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe Removed From eFootball In China After Mao Zedong Controversy
The club also noted that it joins the public apology made by Mbappé, in which the player himself has expressed regret for his words and reiterated his respect for the Chinese people.
"Real Madrid reaffirms its commitment to the values of respect, coexistence, and understanding among cultures and expresses its desire to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and affection that unite it with China and its citizens," the statement concluded.
The Fallout
The backlash has been swift and has hit Mbappé commercially. Three Chinese companies have ended their partnerships with him. Chinese state broadcasters have banned the broadcast of La Liga in the country. On Wednesday, Konami, which runs the popular football game eFootball, removed Mbappé from the game.
What Mbappé Said
The controversy began with a video from a French podcast, since taken down, in which Mbappé reacted to an internet meme of himself that appeared to depict Mao.
He called Mao "some guy" who he thought was "a Chinese dictator", according to reports. In China, jokes about Mao, the country's founding leader, are considered disrespectful and remain a social taboo.
Mbappé apologised on Tuesday in a statement published in French, Mandarin and English. "My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world," he said.
https://t.co/MQBo9NCSy5— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) October 27, 2026
La Liga And China's Reaction
ALSO READ: China Suspends La Liga Broadcasts After Kylian Mbappe Controversy
La Liga also apologised, saying it deeply regrets the offence caused to Chinese fans, and that the comments were made in a personal capacity and do not represent the league.
La Liga president Javier Tebas wrote on X that he could not allow the actions of an individual to harm the league's relationship with China.
Desde LALIGA lamentamos profundamente las declaraciones de Kylian Mbappé que han causado malestar y ofensa en China. Entendemos el daño ocasionado y, en nombre de LALIGA, quiero trasladar nuestras sinceras disculpas al pueblo chino. Durante muchos años hemos construido una relación de respeto, confianza y cooperación con China, sus autoridades, sus instituciones deportivas, sus operadores audiovisuales y millones de aficionados al fútbol español. No podemos permitir que una actuación individual empañe esa relación ni perjudique a los más de 20 clubes de nuestras competiciones profesionales y a millones de aficionados chinos. Estamos adoptando las medidas a nuestro alcance y trabajando directamente con nuestros socios e interlocutores en China para superar esta situación. Nuestro compromiso con China, su pueblo y sus instituciones es firme. Una relación construida durante tantos años no puede quedar dañada por un episodio individual.— Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) October 27, 2026
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