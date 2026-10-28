'I Am My Own Intern': Why Tamannaah Bhatia Is Taking The Long Route To Scale Her Jewellery Business

Actor and entrepreneur Tamannaah Bhatia says building a business requires more than attaching a celebrity name to a brand. From product design and production to marketing and retail, she wants to understand every part of her fine jewellery venture as she looks to scale it. Speaking at NDTV Profit Ignite 2026, Bhatia described her hands-on approach to running Tamannaah Fine Jewellery. "I am my own intern. I do all the work," she said, explaining why she has chosen to stay involved in different aspects of the business rather than focus on one function.

Her approach, she said, comes from a desire to understand how a business operates before expanding it. "My vision with Tamannaah Fine Jewellery is to be able to scale it," she said, adding that an entrepreneur must be involved in different functions to understand what it takes to grow a business.

'Didn't Want To Do Business For The Heck Of It'

Bhatia said her decision to become an entrepreneur was influenced partly by growing up in a business family and watching her father run a business. However, she was clear that she did not want to enter entrepreneurship simply for the sake of it.

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She said she was drawn to challenges and taking risks, a tendency she also recognised in her acting career. Her move into business, she explained, was driven by clarity about what she wanted to build rather than a desire to follow a trend among actors.

For Bhatia, the product remains central to the decision to enter a business. She believes entrepreneurs should have a clear understanding of what they want to create before committing to a venture, rather than treating it as a side project.

Bhatia said she saw an opportunity to create a modern Indian identity in the fine jewellery segment. Her brand is built around the idea of making traditional craftsmanship relevant to everyday dressing, rather than reserving fine jewellery for weddings and special occasions. She explained that the pieces are designed to work with a simple combination of a white T-shirt and blue jeans, as well as with traditional Indian outfits. The aim, she said, is to make jewellery versatile enough to be worn across different settings.

The business has also begun expanding beyond its Mumbai flagship. It entered Bengaluru this week through a retail partnership with Khazana, Taj's curated luxury retail destination, as part of a planned expansion across Indian cities.

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