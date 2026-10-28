Nirmala Sitharaman Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Spreading 'Distrust And Toxicity' Against Indian Industry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his allegations regarding the ongoing Tata Sons boardroom dispute, accusing him of politicising commercial and legal matters and creating distrust towards Indian businesses.

In a post on X, Sitharaman urged Gandhi to refrain from turning every issue into a political controversy. She also objected to what she described as the casual labelling of commercial and legal matters as criminal, stressing that such allegations were unacceptable.

“Being the LoP @RahulGandhi, I suggest you refrain from politicising every issue. Also, casually labelling commercial and legal matters as criminal is unacceptable,” she wrote.

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The Finance Minister also questioned Gandhi's approach towards Indian businesses and entrepreneurs, alleging that his party had repeatedly denounced the achievements of the country's industrial sector.

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She asked whether the Congress leader,"Now, are you trying to incite our business leaders to join you in spreading distrust & toxicity?"

Sitharaman further criticised the Congress's economic legacy, arguing," For decades, your party had smothered the spirit of the Indian entrepreneurs under the stifling ‘Licence-Quota Raj' & inflicted poverty on crores of Indians."

In contrast, she said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi viewed Indian businesses as important contributors to employment generation and economic growth.

According to the Finance Minister, the government's policies have focused on enabling enterprise, supporting industry and encouraging investment.

Calls For Constructive Political Engagement

Sitharaman said ,"Political parties, leaders, governments and institutions share an equal responsibility to support our industry, strengthen our farmers and secure the future of our youth."

She argued that public representatives should engage constructively with economic and commercial issues rather than making allegations for political gain.

The Finance Minister also invoked the Constitution, stating that it guaranteed justice to citizens and that the country's courts were entrusted with upholding it.

She accused Gandhi, his party and previous Congress-led governments of undermining the judiciary, adding that legal disputes should be addressed through the established judicial process.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Silence Over Tata Sons Dispute

The response came after Gandhi had raised concerns about the Tata Sons boardroom dispute, alleging that the company was being “criminally destroyed” and questioning why business leaders were not speaking out.

He also alleged "Indian business is not Modi and Shah's plaything. You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes."

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The exchange highlights the political tensions surrounding the Tata Sons dispute, with the government defending the role of Indian industry while the Opposition raises questions about corporate governance and accountability.

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