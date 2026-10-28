Emergency Fund Or Fixed Deposit? Where Should Your Next Rs 1 Lakh Go?

If you have Rs 1 lakh sitting in your savings account, you may want to put it to better use rather than let it earn minimal interest. But locking away the entire amount in a fixed deposit may not be the best move if you need cash at short notice. For instance, if an unexpected expense leaves you needing Rs 30,000 the next day, breaking a fixed deposit early could mean losing some interest to withdrawal penalties. The challenge is to earn better returns without giving up easy access to your money.

Why an Emergency Fund Matters

An emergency fund is money reserved for any unforeseen expenses or emergencies, which include hospital expenses, job loss, or sudden home repair needs.

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The benefit of an emergency fund lies in its liquidity. You can withdraw the money whenever you want without any risk of redeeming your investment.

For example, Rahul gets a salary of Rs 50,000 each month but spends Rs 30,000 on various things like rent and food. If Rahul were to lose his job and had Rs 1 lakh in his emergency fund, then he could easily survive on those savings for over three months.

When Does a Fixed Deposit Make Sense?

An FD is useful when you want predictable returns on money you do not expect to need immediately. Interest rates depend on the bank, tenure and customer category.

However, withdrawing money before maturity may attract a penalty or reduce the interest earned. That makes an FD less suitable for money you might need urgently.

Suppose Rahul already has Rs 90,000 saved for emergencies and receives another Rs 1 lakh. He could keep part of the new amount in an accessible savings account and put the remaining money into an FD, depending on his upcoming expenses and financial goals.

Where Should Your Rs 1 Lakh Go?

If you have no emergency savings, building an emergency fund should generally come first. If you already have enough savings to cover several months of essential expenses, an FD could help you earn interest on money you can afford to set aside.

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Do not chase higher returns at the cost of financial security. First, make sure you can handle an unexpected expense. Then look for ways to grow your money.

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