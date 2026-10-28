United Spirits Q2 Results: Net Profit Declines 2%, Revenue Rises 3%

- United Spirits reported a 2.1% decline in net profit to Rs 462 crore in Q2 FY 2026-27
- Revenue rose 2.8% to Rs 3,258 crore compared to the previous year
- Ebitda decreased by 4.3% to Rs 643 crore in the quarter under review
United Spirits Ltd.'s net profit saw a 2% downturn for its second quarter financial results for the fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The profit was at Rs 462 crore from Rs 472 crore in the preceding financial year. The revenue increased by 3% to Rs 3,258 crore, from Rs 3,170 crore in the year-ago period.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was down 4.3% to Rs 643 crore, compared to Rs 672 crore. The Ebita margin contracted to 19.7% from 21.2%
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United Spirits Q2 Results Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit down 2.1% at Rs 462 crore vs Rs 472 crore
- Revenue up 2.8% at Rs 3,258 crore vs Rs 3,170 crore
- Ebitda down 4.3% at Rs 643 crore vs Rs 672 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 19.7% vs 21.2%
United Spirits Share Price Movement
Shares of United Spirits Ltd. saw a 3.35% downturn to settle at Rs 1,227.40, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.22% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.
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