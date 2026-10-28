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United Spirits Q2 Results: Net Profit Declines 2%, Revenue Rises 3%

United Spirits Ltd.'s revenue increased by 3% to Rs 3,258 crore.

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United Spirits Q2 Results: Net Profit Declines 2%, Revenue Rises 3%
United Spirits Ltd.'s revenue increased by 3% to Rs 3,258 crore.
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  • United Spirits reported a 2.1% decline in net profit to Rs 462 crore in Q2 FY 2026-27
  • Revenue rose 2.8% to Rs 3,258 crore compared to the previous year
  • Ebitda decreased by 4.3% to Rs 643 crore in the quarter under review
What is driving revenue growth despite falling profits?

United Spirits Ltd.'s net profit saw a 2% downturn for its second quarter financial results for the fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The profit was at Rs 462 crore from Rs 472 crore in the preceding financial year. The revenue increased by 3% to Rs 3,258 crore, from Rs 3,170 crore in the year-ago period.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was down 4.3% to Rs 643 crore, compared to Rs 672 crore. The Ebita margin contracted to 19.7% from 21.2%

United Spirits Q2 Results Highlights (YoY)

  • Net Profit down 2.1% at Rs 462 crore vs Rs 472 crore
  • Revenue up 2.8% at Rs 3,258 crore vs Rs 3,170 crore
  • Ebitda down 4.3% at Rs 643 crore vs Rs 672 crore
  • Ebitda Margin at 19.7% vs 21.2% 

United Spirits Share Price Movement 

Shares of United Spirits Ltd. saw a 3.35% downturn to settle at Rs 1,227.40, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.22% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

(This is a developing story.) 

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