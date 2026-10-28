US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Wall Street Opens Higher Ahead Of Warsh's Rate Decision

US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the US Federal Reserve's October policy decision, with markets widely expecting interest rates to remain unchanged at 3.75%-4.00%.

Rising energy costs, fuelled in part by the US war with Iran, are adding to inflationary pressures, with consumer inflation climbing to 3.7% in September and producer prices also moving higher. Markets are pricing in a roughly 90% chance of a rate hold, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The decision is due at 2 p.m. EDT (11:30 p.m. IST), following a two-day meeting, just days before the November 3 elections. US President Donald Trump has criticised the Fed over its reluctance to cut rates, while Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has refrained from offering clear guidance on the central bank's next move. Follow our live blog to track the Fed's rate decision, Kevin Warsh's comments and the impact on the US dollar, Wall Street and global markets.