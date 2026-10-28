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US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Wall Street Opens Higher Ahead Of Warsh's Rate Decision

US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Track the Fed's rate decision, Kevin Warsh's comments and the impact on the US dollar, Wall Street and global markets.

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US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Wall Street Opens Higher Ahead Of Warsh's Rate Decision
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US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the US Federal Reserve's October policy decision, with markets widely expecting interest rates to remain unchanged at 3.75%-4.00%.

Rising energy costs, fuelled in part by the US war with Iran, are adding to inflationary pressures, with consumer inflation climbing to 3.7% in September and producer prices also moving higher. Markets are pricing in a roughly 90% chance of a rate hold, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The decision is due at 2 p.m. EDT (11:30 p.m. IST), following a two-day meeting, just days before the November 3 elections. US President Donald Trump has criticised the Fed over its reluctance to cut rates, while Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has refrained from offering clear guidance on the central bank's next move. Follow our live blog to track the Fed's rate decision, Kevin Warsh's comments and the impact on the US dollar, Wall Street and global markets.

Oct 28, 2026 19:30 (IST)
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US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Bonds Check Ahead Of Rate Decision

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.99%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.35%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 5.32%
Oct 28, 2026 19:20 (IST)
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US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Currency Check

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
  • The euro was little changed at $1.1134
  • The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3290
  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.92 per dollar
Oct 28, 2026 19:15 (IST)
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US Fed Meeting Live Updates: What Comes Next?

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's comments after the meeting will be closely watched for clues about December. Reuters reported that economists expect at least one dissent in favour of a rate hike, highlighting divisions among policymakers.

With inflation still above target and growth holding up, a pause may offer only temporary relief to borrowers and markets.

Oct 28, 2026 19:10 (IST)
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US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Labour Market And Financial Conditions

The labour market remains relatively stable, with unemployment at 4.2% in September and weekly jobless claims running at low levels. At the same time, wage growth has trailed inflation over the past six months, suggesting that labour costs may not be adding significantly to price pressures.

Financial conditions will also matter. Rising US Treasury yields have tightened borrowing conditions, potentially reducing the need for an immediate rate increase.

Read more here.

Oct 28, 2026 19:04 (IST)
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US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Wall Street Opens Higher Ahead Of Rate Decision

Wall street opened higher on Wednesday ahead of Federal Reserve's rate decision. While Dow rose 0.13%, S&P 500 was up 0.23% and Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Oct 28, 2026 19:00 (IST)
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US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Economic Growth And Consumer Spending

The US economy has continued to demonstrate resilience, supported by consumer spending and rising business investment, particularly in artificial intelligence-related infrastructure.

Government data due after the Fed's decision is expected to show that economic growth accelerated in the third quarter. Strong demand could make it harder for the central bank to justify easing its inflation-fighting stance.

BMO Chief US Economist Scott Anderson told Reuters that he expects two more rate hikes to contain inflation, adding that policymakers may have more work to do.

Oct 28, 2026 18:55 (IST)
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US Fed Meeting Live Updates: S&P 500 Rises Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision

US equity futures are mixed this morning as traders hold back major bets ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and upcoming mega-cap tech earnings. S&P 500 futures pulled ahead by 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lagged slightly, down 21 points, or 0.04%, reflecting a cautious market tone across Wall Street.

Oct 28, 2026 18:50 (IST)
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US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Inflation Is The Biggest Test For Warsh

Inflation remains the central bank's biggest concern. Economists expect the September personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, to rise 3.6% year-on-year, compared with 3.4% in August.

While higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict are expected to contribute, price pressures are also spreading to areas such as airfares, rents and computers.

The Fed targets inflation at 2%. A further increase in price pressures could strengthen the case for additional rate hikes, even if policymakers decide to hold rates steady this week.

Oct 28, 2026 18:45 (IST)
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US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Where To Watch Kevin Warsh's Speech

The press conference will be streamed live on the social media handles of the Federal Reserve on platforms such as X and YouTube.

NDTV Profit will also stream the FOMC press conference on its YouTube channel.

Oct 28, 2026 18:40 (IST)
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US Fed Meeting Live Updates: When Will The Decision Be Announced?

The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:30 p.m. IST) today, Wednesday, Oct. 28. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will then hold his post-meeting press conference half an hour later at 2:30 p.m. ET (12:00 a.m. IST on Thursday, Oct. 29) to detail the central bank's policy stance and answer questions from the press.

Oct 28, 2026 18:35 (IST)
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US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Oil Shock & Sticky Inflation Squeeze Economic Outlook

Persistent price pressures continue to complicate the economic picture. September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 3.7% annually, while rising energy costs linked to ongoing military conflict with Iran pushed up wholesale prices via the Producer Price Index (PPI). Brent crude surged to a five-month high late last week before easing slightly, leaving markets concerned about sticky energy-driven inflation.

Oct 28, 2026 18:28 (IST)
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US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Hike Or Hold? Wall Street Awaits Warsh's Final Rate Decision Ahead Of Midterm Elections

The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to wrap up its two-day policy meeting today, Wednesday, Oct. 28, culminating in a high-stakes interest rate decision and a post-meeting press conference by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.

Markets are widely anticipating a pause, with benchmark rates expected to hold steady in the 3.75%–4.00% range as officials continue to evaluate persistent inflation data.

Financial markets have priced in less than a 10% chance of a rate hike today, according to CME Group data, leaving traders laser-focused on Chair Warsh’s commentary for clues regarding the Fed's next moves later this year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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