SEBI To Float Consultation Paper To Align Indian Market With Global Norms, Revamp FPI Framework

- SEBI aims to cut foreign investor onboarding from 30 days to five days with RBI help
- A consultation paper will address FPI norms, focusing on digitisation and regulatory ease
- SEBI plans papers to align India's market rules with global standards for better liquidity
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working closely with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to dramatically simplify foreign portfolio investor (FPI) access, aiming to compress onboarding turnaround times from nearly a month to just five days, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at the NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 event on Wednesday.
Addressing market participants, Pandey highlighted that the market regulator is preparing a series of consultation papers designed to align India's regulatory architecture with global standards while dismantling legacy friction points.
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
India Could Gain If AI Trade Unwinds, US Midterms May Hurt Markets: Ramesh Damani
-
'Switch Off The Noise, Focus On Earnings': Raamdeo Agrawal's Advice To Investors
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Courage, Not Tech, Will Decide Corporate Winners In The AI Era: Harvard Professor
-
SEBI Chairman Cautions People On Fraudulent Investments
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
-
'One Can Never Get Good News And Bad Share Price': S Naren, ICICI Pru Life AMC On NDTV Profit Ignite
Slashing FPI Onboarding Friction
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
A central priority for the capital markets watchdog is easing overseas capital entry into Indian equities and debt. SEBI is preparing a dedicated consultation paper addressing FPI norms, with a strong focus on regulatory streamlining and end-to-end digitisation.
"We are working with the RBI to see how quickly we can onboard foreign investors and are actively working on norms that are becoming a barrier," Pandey said. The primary objective is to transition from manual, friction-heavy compliance to a fully digitised workflow, cutting onboarding timelines from over 30 days down to five business days.
The planned framework intends to eliminate procedural bottlenecks, rationalise documentation, and enhance systemic transparency for global institutional investors looking to participate in India's ongoing economic expansion.
Global Alignment Through Consultation Papers
Pandey noted that Indian capital markets have reached systemic scale, necessitating that regulatory frameworks benchmark against the world's most sophisticated jurisdictions.
SEBI will soon release a series of discussion papers aimed at fine-tuning domestic market regulations to ensure consistency with international best practices. These upcoming papers will solicit industry feedback on enhancing operational ease, liquidity mechanisms, and institutional participation while maintaining regulatory rigour.
Balancing Digital Access With Safeguards
Reflecting on the retail investment landscape, the SEBI chief acknowledged the transformative role played by regulated digital investment platforms in deepening capital market penetration across the country.
While widespread digital access has empowered a new generation of household investors, Pandey emphasised that democratisation cannot occur at the expense of market safety. "Access must go hand-in-hand with protection," he stated, reiterating that investor education, transparency, and risk disclosure remain central mandates for market intermediaries.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.