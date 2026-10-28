NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 Live Updates: From Tuhin Kanta Pandey To Ashishkumar Chauhan, Top Industry Voices To Discuss India's Growth Story
Follow NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 live for the latest updates, key announcements, insights from industry leaders, speaker highlights and major takeaways from the event.
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 will feature top industry leaders, business executives and experts for conversations on the ideas, trends and developments shaping India's business and economic landscape. Follow this live blog for the latest updates from the event, including key announcements, speaker insights, important discussions and major takeaways. From emerging business opportunities and industry challenges to perspectives on innovation, technology and economic growth, we bring you the key moments from NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 as they unfold. Stay tuned for real-time updates, noteworthy quotes and highlights from the speakers and sessions throughout the event.
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 Live Updates: What To Expect From Ignite 2026 Diwali Edition?
Diwali is a special festival for India's investing community. The beginning of a new Samvat brings fresh aspirations and renewed interest in the opportunities ahead. It brings a key question about how risks are evolving, where growth will emerge and what will drive long-term wealth creation. The edition will bring together leading voices from finance, capital markets, investing and asset management to examine the forces shaping India's investment landscape. It will give a platform to explore these connections, bringing the broader economic picture into focus alongside the practical decisions facing investors.
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 Live Updates: Key Speakers
Big names from India's markets and financial sector will join the event, including Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI); Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE; and Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman & Co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. They will be joined by Ramesh Damani, Member, BSE; S. Naren, ED & CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd; and Sandeep Tandon, Founder & CIO, quant Mutual Fund.
The event will also feature Prof. Ranjay Gulati, Paul R. Lawrence Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School; Vijay Kedia, Individual Investor; Vikas Khemani, Founder & CIO, Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors; and Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. Indian music composer and producer Sulaiman Merchant.
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