NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 Live Updates: From Tuhin Kanta Pandey To Ashishkumar Chauhan, Top Industry Voices To Discuss India's Growth Story

Big names from India's markets and financial sector will join the event, including Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI); Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE; and Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman & Co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. They will be joined by Ramesh Damani, Member, BSE; S. Naren, ED & CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd; and Sandeep Tandon, Founder & CIO, quant Mutual Fund.

The event will also feature Prof. Ranjay Gulati, Paul R. Lawrence Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School; Vijay Kedia, Individual Investor; Vikas Khemani, Founder & CIO, Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors; and Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. Indian music composer and producer Sulaiman Merchant.