WATCH: NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 — SEBI Chairman, NSE CEO, Motilal Oswal Chairman And More To Speak At Event

NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 is set to feature top industry leaders, business executives and experts for conversations on the ideas, trends and developments shaping India's business and economic landscape.
From emerging business opportunities and industry challenges to perspectives on innovation, technology and economic growth, catch every key moment from NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 as they unfold.
-
Structurally Positive On India In The Long-term:Ben Powell, On NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Why Tamannaah Bhatia Is Taking The Long Route To Scale Her Jewellery Business
-
'I Am My Own Intern': Tamannaah Bhatia On NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Indian Mkt Will Return With The 'Smart Mkt' Story: NSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan On NDTV Profit I
-
India Lacks An AI Story But Has IT 'Workhorses': Why NSE CEO Sees Foreign Money Returning
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 Live Updates: 20-30 Years To Be Better For Markets, Says Damani
-
Gold Price Dips Ahead Of Diwali: Can It Go Lower On Dhanteras? What To Expect
-
What Would Make Brokers Bullish Again On Indian Markets? Axis Lists Its Triggers
-
NDTV Ignite, The Trillion-Dollar Trajectory: India's Road to 2030
Big names from India's markets and financial sector will join the event, including Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI); Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE; and Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman & Co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. They will be joined by Ramesh Damani, Member, BSE; S. Naren, ED & CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd; and Sandeep Tandon, Founder & CIO, Quant Mutual Fund.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
ALSO READ: NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 Live Updates: From Tuhin Kanta Pandey To Ashishkumar Chauhan, Top Industry Voices To Discuss India's Growth Storyhttps://www.ndtvprofit.com/business/ndtv-profit-ignite-2026-live-updates-key-highlights-speakers-and-more-12247665
The event will also feature Prof. Ranjay Gulati, Paul R. Lawrence Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School; Vijay Kedia, Individual Investor; Vikas Khemani, Founder & CIO, Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors; and Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. Indian music composer and producer Sulaiman Merchant.
Watch Here:
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.