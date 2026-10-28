WATCH: NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 — SEBI Chairman, NSE CEO, Motilal Oswal Chairman And More To Speak At Event

NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 is set to feature top industry leaders, business executives and experts for conversations on the ideas, trends and developments shaping India's business and economic landscape.

From emerging business opportunities and industry challenges to perspectives on innovation, technology and economic growth, catch every key moment from NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 as they unfold.

Big names from India's markets and financial sector will join the event, including Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI); Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE; and Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman & Co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. They will be joined by Ramesh Damani, Member, BSE; S. Naren, ED & CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd; and Sandeep Tandon, Founder & CIO, Quant Mutual Fund.

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The event will also feature Prof. Ranjay Gulati, Paul R. Lawrence Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School; Vijay Kedia, Individual Investor; Vikas Khemani, Founder & CIO, Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors; and Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. Indian music composer and producer Sulaiman Merchant.

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Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.