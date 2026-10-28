PVR INOX Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 149% to Rs 263 Crore As Blockbusters Drive Growth

Multiplex chain PVR INOX reported a strong growth in its September-quarter earnings, with consolidated net profit rising nearly 149% year-on-year to Rs 263 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 106 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

India's gross box-office collections rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 4,443 crore in Q2 FY27, up from Rs 3,604 crore in the same quarter last year. This is the first time quarterly collections have crossed the Rs 4,000-crore mark, with the industry recording growth of more than 20% for a second consecutive quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 16.9% to Rs 2,105 crore from Rs 1,800 crore a year earlier. EBITDA climbed 25.2% to Rs 770 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 36.6% from 34.2% in Q2 FY26.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

PVR INOX Q2 Revenue Growth Driven by Box-Office Collections

Box-office collections had grown 20% in Q1 FY27, extending the momentum from the previous quarter. In comparison, collections rose 14% in Q2 FY26, when they reached Rs 3,154 crore.

Hollywood films were a major contributor to the latest quarter's growth. Collections from English language films surged 87% YoY to Rs 1,024 crore, crossing Rs 1,000 crore for the first time in a single quarter.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day led the segment with Rs 608 crore in Indian box-office collections, making it the highest-grossing English-language film in the country. Dubbed versions accounted for around 36% of its domestic collections, pointing to demand for Hollywood releases beyond India's major metropolitan markets.

PVR INOX attributed the industry's growth to a mix of franchise and non-franchise releases, rising demand for premium cinema formats and the growing popularity of dubbed English-language films.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor Q2 Results: Profit Slips 24% To Rs 1,196 Crore, Margin Contracts

Movie Exhibition Remains the Core Revenue Driver

PVR INOX's movie exhibition business continued to account for the bulk of its revenue. Segment revenue reached Rs 2,104.1 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 1,803.7 crore a year earlier.

The company's screen count increased 2.3% year-on-year to 1,797 at the end of September. Its weighted average screen count, excluding management and franchise-operated screens, rose 1% to 1,717.

Revenue from movie ticket sales increased 18% to Rs 1,160.4 crore, while food and beverage revenue grew 18.3% to Rs 668.2 crore. Convenience fees rose 25% to Rs 84.5 crore.

Total income for the quarter reached Rs 2,132.7 crore, up 17.3% from Rs 1,818.7 crore in Q2 FY26.

PVR INOX Share Price Today

PVR INOX shares were trading at Rs 1,477.10 on the NSE at 2:50 pm IST on October 28, up Rs 13.10, or 0.89%, for the day. The stock opened at Rs 1,472 and moved between an intraday low of Rs 1,401.70 and a high of Rs 1,518.

Also Read | Vedanta Q2 Results: Profit Falls 33% As Demerged Businesses Drop Out; Ebitda Rises 17%

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.