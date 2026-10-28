Rs 1,856 Crore For Sports Goods: How Khelo India Plans To Build India's Manufacturing Hub

The government plans to roll out the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme with an outlay of ₹1,856 crore over eight years, starting in FY27, to strengthen domestic manufacturing and position India as a global hub for high-quality sports goods.

The scheme will focus on expanding manufacturing capacity, attracting large investments and supporting existing sports goods manufacturing clusters.

It will offer a combination of dedicated manufacturing zones, capital expenditure support for anchor investors and turnover-linked incentives for eligible manufacturers.

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The initiative will also cover certification, testing, research, branding and outreach to improve the quality and global competitiveness of Indian sports goods.

Khelo India Sports Goods Scheme: Four Manufacturing Zones Planned

Under the scheme, the government plans to fund four dedicated sports goods manufacturing zones, each spread across more than 300 acres within industrial parks.

These zones are expected to provide manufacturers with dedicated infrastructure to expand production and strengthen the domestic sports goods manufacturing ecosystem.

The scheme will also offer capital expenditure support to anchor investors setting up operations in these parks. Investors committing at least ₹100 crore will be eligible for support equivalent to 20% of their capital expenditure.

The support is aimed at encouraging large-scale investments and helping establish manufacturing facilities that can serve both domestic and international markets.

Up To 15% Turnover-Linked Incentives For Manufacturers

The scheme will also provide turnover-linked incentives to eligible sports goods manufacturers to encourage investment and expand production.

Manufacturers investing ₹10 crore or more will be eligible for incentives of up to 15%. The incentives are intended to support businesses looking to increase their manufacturing capacity and improve their competitiveness.

The framework combines investment-linked support for large anchor investors with turnover-linked incentives for manufacturers, creating separate avenues of assistance for businesses expanding their operations.

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