FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi: Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online

FC Goa will take on Sporting Club Delhi in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Wednesday, October 28. Both teams will be looking for their first win of the season when they meet in the evening.

FC Goa began their league campaign with a draw against Chennaiyin FC and have one point from their opening match. The Gaurs will aim to make the most of their home advantage and register their first three points of the campaign.

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Sporting Club Delhi, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to the season. They have lost both their opening matches against Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, despite taking the lead in both games. Delhi will be keen to put those results behind them and get their campaign back on track.

FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi: Kick-Off Time

The Indian Super League 2026-27 match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, October 28.

FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi: Venue

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi: Head-To-Head Record

Games played – 1

Won by FC Goa – 1

Won by SC Delhi – 0

Draws – 0

FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi: Predicted Lineups

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Lara Sharma (GK), Aakash Sangwan, Alex Zalaya, Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh, Harsh Patre, Prachit Gaonkar, Alex Vallejo, Muhammed Nemil, Fransisco, Chiki

SC Delhi (4-3-3): Nora Fernandes (GK), Manoj Mohammad, Duvan Viafara, Nduka Junior, Lamgoulen, Sanatomba Singh, Mohammed Azhar, Hnamte, Mohammed Aimen, Juan Pena, Rodriguinho

FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi: Live Telecast

The upcoming Indian Super League contest will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

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FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi: Live Streaming

The match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV with an active subscription and on the Indian Super League YouTube channel for free.

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