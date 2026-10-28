Bought A TV Or Fridge During Diwali Sales? The Refund And Replacement Rules To Check

Diwali is one of the biggest shopping periods in India, with many households planning major purchases such as electronics, cars and gold around the festival. Retailers and brands compete for buyers with discounts, weekend sales, easy payment options and bundled offers.

However, a discount alone does not necessarily make a purchase worthwhile. Before buying an expensive item, consumers should check the seller's return and refund policy, warranty coverage, replacement terms and conditions attached to no-cost EMIs or bundled deals.

For instance, a television advertised at a 20% discount may come with a strict replacement policy or no option to return it. If the product turns out to be defective, the buyer could be left with limited options despite having saved money upfront.

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What To Check Before Making Festive Purchases

- Return and refund policy: Check whether returns and refunds are allowed, the time limit for requesting them and any conditions that apply.

- Warranty and after-sales service: Confirm whether the discounted product comes with a warranty, what it covers and how long the coverage lasts. Repair costs for an item without adequate warranty protection could outweigh the initial savings.

- Replacement and cancellation terms: Find out whether damaged or defective products can be replaced, the deadline for raising a request and whether cancellation charges apply.

- Refund timelines: If refunds are permitted, check how long the seller or platform takes to process them. Clear timelines can help you avoid unnecessary delays and disputes.

Keeping these checks in mind can help buyers avoid unexpected expenses if a new television, refrigerator or other festive purchase goes wrong. Rather than focusing only on the advertised discount, consumers should read the terms carefully and make sure the offer provides genuine savings without leaving them with limited options later.

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