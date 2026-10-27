Ligue 1 Changes Match Schedule Amid Protests Across France: Check The Latest Update

France's Ligue 1 has rescheduled several matches scheduled for Saturday following requests from public authorities amid protests across the country.

The Professional Football League (LFP) announced on Tuesday that Lyon's home match against Angers would be moved to Sunday afternoon from its original kick-off time of 8:45 p.m. local time on Saturday.

The decision followed a request from local government officials.

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The league also confirmed changes to two other Ligue 1 fixtures scheduled for Saturday. Nice's match has been brought forward to Friday evening, while Lorient's game has been moved to Monday evening.

The schedule changes come amid widespread protests in France over rising living costs and poor conditions in schools. Hundreds of thousands of people took part in marches across the country last Saturday, placing additional demands on police and security forces.

France has also witnessed some of its worst civil unrest in years, with city halls and other public buildings coming under attack.

Separately, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Lyon fixture was rescheduled last week following a request from police authorities in Paris.

The latest changes to Ligue 1 fixtures come amid wider security concerns linked to protests and unrest across France.

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