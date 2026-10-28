HUL, Hyundai Motors, Vedanta, Bandhan Bank, United Spirits Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, TVS Motor Company, Hyundai Motor India, Pidilite Industries, Hero MotoCorp, United Spirits, Vedanta and Bandhan Bank will announce their financial results for the second quarter of the current financial year on Wednesday, October 28. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Hindustan Unilever is expected to report revenue at Rs 17,582.44 crore and profit at Rs 2,784.37 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 4,018.21 crore with margin at 23.12%. Hyundai Motor India is expected to report revenue at Rs 20,397.21 crore and profit at Rs 1,237.58 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 2,018.39 crore with margin at 10.21%.

Bandhan Bank is expected to report net profit at Rs 575.67 crore, net interest income (NII) at Rs 2,987.28 crore and net interest margin (NIM) at 6.21%. United Spirits is expected to report revenue at Rs 3,308.14 crore and profit at Rs 426.56 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 586.21 crore with margin at 18.62%.

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Earnings Estimates

Company Net Profit Revenue EBITDA EBITDA Margin (%) NII NIM (%) HUL Rs 2,784.37 crore Rs 17,582.44 crore Rs 4,018.21 crore 23.12% Hyundai Motors Rs 1,237.58 crore Rs 20,397.21 crore Rs 2,018.39 crore 10.21% Bandhan Bank Rs 575.67 crore Rs 2,987.28 crore 6.21% United Spirits Rs 426.56 crore Rs 3,308.14 crore Rs 586.21 crore 18.62% Vedanta Rs 4,833.17 crore Rs 24,598.7 crore Rs 8,912.9 crore 33%

Earnings Today

Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, TVS Motor Company, Hyundai Motor India, Pidilite Industries, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Hero MotoCorp, Meesho, United Spirits, Vedanta, JSW Energy, Info Edge India, KPR Mill, Hexaware Technologies, ACME Solar Holdings, Craftsman Automation, PNB Housing Finance, R R Kabel, Bandhan Bank, TVS Holdings, Force Motors, Sundram Fasteners, City Union Bank, eClerx Services, Anant Raj, KPIT Technologies, PVR INOX, CarTrade Tech, Arvind, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Zensar Technologies, Sudeep Pharma, Karnataka Bank, IIFL Capital Services, Elantas Beck India, Birlasoft, Aarti Pharmalabs, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Aeroflex Industries, Gokul Agro Resources, Dodla Dairy, Good Luck India, Stylam Industries, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, AGI Greenpac, Yasho Industries, MAS Financial Services, Shilchar Technologies, Kalyani Steels, Kaveri Seed Company, PNC Infratech, Styrenix Performance Materials, VST Industries, Bajaj Electricals, Refex Industries, Vaibhav Global, Raymond Lifestyle, Sasken Technologies, Apcotex Industries, Satin Creditcare Network, Media Matrix Worldwide, Gateway Distriparks, Arkade Developers, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, Bhageria Industries, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, InfoBeans Technologies, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries, Shree Refrigerations, Macfos, Foseco Crucible (India), Kamdhenu, Borosil Scientific, Control Print, GRP, Sudarshan Colorants India, Emkay Global Financial Services, Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts, Adroit Industries India, Orbit Exports, Shalimar Paints, 20 Microns, Welspun Investments and Commercials, Sadhana Nitrochem, Vakrangee, Kuantum Papers, Snowman Logistics, Fabtech Technologies, OnMobile Global, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Chemfab Alkalis, Nityas Gems and Jewellery, Organic Recycling Systems, SC Agrotech, Sayaji Pune, Zenotech Laboratories, Diamines and Chemicals, MK Exim India, Smartlink Holdings, Bhagwati Autocast, SMR Jewels, Phantom Digital Effects, OBCL, Jet Freight Logistics, Super Sales India, RS Software (India), Chowgule Steamships, NRB Industrial Bearings, Atlas Cycle Industries, SBSJHVHSV, Guru Krupa Gems and Jewellery, TruCap Finance, Cybele Industries, NK Industries, Yuranus Infrastructure, Chandra Prabhu International, Vertex Securities, Martin Burn, TCJ Finance, S.M. Gold, Zenith Healthcare, Gujarat Lease Financing, Dalal Street Investments, Saptak Chem and Business and Stanpacks India.

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