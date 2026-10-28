Stocks To Watch: L&T, Raymond, Maruti Suzuki, Waaree Energies, Jio Platforms & More

Shares of L&T, Raymond, Maruti Suzuki, Waaree Energies, Jio Platformsp will be in focus on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Earnings

L&T Q2 Result Highlights (YoY & vs Estimates)

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Net Profit up 33.0% at Rs 5,202 crore versus Rs 3,926 crore (above estimate of Rs 4,342 crore).

Revenue up 16.0% at Rs 78,750 crore versus Rs 67,984 crore (above estimate of Rs 73,303 crore).

EBITDA up 1.0% at Rs 6,845 crore versus Rs 6,806 crore (slightly below estimate of Rs 6,999 crore).

EBITDA Margin down 130 Bps at 8.7% versus 10.0% (below estimate of 9.54%).

Q2 Orderbook up 28.0% at Rs 1.47 lakh crore YoY; Consolidated Orderbook as of Sept 30 stands at Rs 8.53 lakh crore.

Segmental Performance (YoY):

Infra & Utilities: Revenue up 6.0% at Rs 25,554 crore; EBIT up 1.0% at Rs 1,144 crore.

Green Energy: Revenue up 43.0% at Rs 11,494 crore; EBIT up 37.0% at Rs 669 crore.

Manufacturing & Products: Revenue up 31.0% at Rs 4,639 crore; EBIT up 58.0% at Rs 610 crore.

Conventional Energy: Revenue up 28.0% at Rs 17,289 crore; EBIT up 13.0% at Rs 1,158 crore.

Tech: Revenue up 11.0% at Rs 14,938 crore; EBIT up 11.0% at Rs 2,443 crore.

Financial Services: Revenue up 27.0% at Rs 5,307 crore; EBIT up 33.0% at Rs 1,319 crore.

PTC India Financial Services Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit declines 50.0% at Rs 44 crore versus Rs 88 crore.

Total Income declines 13.6% at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 132 crore.

Tata Capital Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 51.3% at Rs 1,660 crore versus Rs 1,097 crore.

Total Income up 20.7% at Rs 9,356 crore versus Rs 7,749 crore.

Board enhanced Medium-Term Note Programme limit to $3 billion from $2 billion.

SG Mart Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit stands at Rs 54 crore versus Rs 26.5 crore.

Revenue declines 8.3% at Rs 1,562 crore versus Rs 1,704 crore.

EBITDA stands at Rs 72.6 crore versus Rs 27.8 crore.

EBITDA Margin up 300 Bps at 4.6% versus 1.6%.

Omaxe Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Loss narrows to Rs 25.1 crore versus loss of Rs 167 crore.

Revenue up 79.4% at Rs 576 crore versus Rs 321 crore.

EBITDA stands at Rs 0.9 crore versus EBITDA loss of Rs 169 crore.

EBITDA Margin stands at 0.15%.

JSW Infrastructure Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit declines 11.9% at Rs 318 crore versus Rs 361 crore.

Revenue up 17.0% at Rs 1,481 crore versus Rs 1,266 crore.

EBITDA up 10.6% at Rs 675 crore versus Rs 610 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 260 Bps at 45.6% versus 48.2%.

READ | United Breweries Q2 Results: Net Profit Triples To Rs 135 Crore, EBITDA Doubles

Vedanta Iron Q2 Result Highlights (QoQ)

Net Loss stands at Rs 311 crore versus net profit of Rs 122 crore.

Revenue declines 23.9% at Rs 2,788 crore versus Rs 3,662 crore.

EBITDA declines 90.6% at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 508 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 1,220 Bps at 1.7% versus 13.9%.

NIIT Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Loss stands at Rs 2.2 crore versus net profit of Rs 1.4 crore.

Revenue declines 6.5% at Rs 98.2 crore versus Rs 105 crore.

AWL Agri Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit declines 2.4% at Rs 239 crore versus Rs 245 crore.

Revenue up 26.1% at Rs 22,202 crore versus Rs 17,605 crore.

EBITDA declines 9.7% at Rs 622 crore versus Rs 689 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 110 Bps at 2.8% versus 3.9%.

Other Income stands at Rs 69.3 crore versus an outgo of Rs 79 crore.

Honeywell Automation Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 11.7% at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 120 crore.

Revenue up 6.4% at Rs 1,224 crore versus Rs 1,150 crore.

EBITDA up 17.5% at Rs 155 crore versus Rs 132 crore.

EBITDA Margin up 120 Bps at 12.7% versus 11.5%.

LT Foods Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 9.8% at Rs 180 crore versus Rs 164 crore.

Revenue up 17.0% at Rs 3,234 crore versus Rs 2,765 crore.

EBITDA up 9.8% at Rs 339 crore versus Rs 309 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 70 Bps at 10.5% versus 11.2%.

Other Income stands at Rs 18.4 crore versus Rs 6.7 crore.

Kirloskar Brothers Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 3.8% at Rs 73.7 crore versus Rs 71 crore.

Revenue up 24.2% at Rs 1,277 crore versus Rs 1,028 crore.

EBITDA up 14.7% at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 108 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 80 Bps at 9.7% versus 10.5%.

Raymond Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 96.5% at Rs 22.4 crore versus Rs 11.4 crore.

Revenue up 24.1% at Rs 655 crore versus Rs 528 crore.

EBITDA up 72.2% at Rs 75.6 crore versus Rs 43.9 crore.

EBITDA Margin up 320 Bps at 11.5% versus 8.3%.

Tax Credit stands at Rs 10.6 crore versus tax expense of Rs 162 crore.

Tanla Platforms Q2 Result Highlights (QoQ)

Net Profit up 3.0% at Rs 146 crore versus Rs 142 crore.

Revenue up 10.3% at Rs 1,352 crore versus Rs 1,226 crore.

EBIT declines 40.1% at Rs 177 crore versus Rs 295 crore.

EBIT Margin down 1,100 Bps at 13.1% versus 24.1%.

Declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Siyaram Silk Mills Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit declines 14.1% at Rs 74.5 crore versus Rs 86.7 crore.

Revenue up 15.3% at Rs 814 crore versus Rs 706 crore.

EBITDA up 8.2% at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 107 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 90 Bps at 14.3% versus 15.2%.

Maruti Suzuki Q2 Result Highlights (YoY, vs Estimates & Commentary)

Net Profit declines 26.9% at Rs 2,415 crore versus Rs 3,303 crore (below estimate of Rs 2,933 crore).

Revenue up 26.0% at Rs 53,340 crore versus Rs 42,332 crore (slightly below estimate of Rs 53,744 crore).

EBITDA declines 6.3% at Rs 4,764 crore versus Rs 5,085 crore (above estimate of Rs 4,683 crore).

EBITDA Margin down 310 Bps at 8.9% versus 12.0% (above estimate of 8.7%).

Other Income stands at Rs 430 crore versus Rs 966 crore; Tax Expense at Rs 751 crore versus Rs 988 crore.

Management noted adverse commodity prices due to the Middle East war and adverse FX movements as drag factors; cost reduction efforts and improved realisations provided positive offsets in Q2.

READ | Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Profit Falls 27%, Margin Contracts Sharply

Raymond Realty Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit declines 11.8% at Rs 53.1 crore versus Rs 60.2 crore.

Revenue up 7.5% at Rs 749 crore versus Rs 697 crore.

EBITDA up 15.7% at Rs 107 crore versus Rs 92.2 crore.

EBITDA Margin up 100 Bps at 14.2% versus 13.2%.

FDC Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 73.1% at Rs 49 crore versus Rs 28.3 crore.

Revenue up 21.0% at Rs 572.1 crore versus Rs 473 crore.

EBITDA up 90.2% at Rs 64.3 crore versus Rs 33.8 crore.

EBITDA Margin up 410 Bps at 11.2% versus 7.1%.

Approved share buyback of 24 lakh shares (1.47% equity) worth Rs 120 crore at Rs 500 per share.

Medplus Health Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 1.0% at Rs 56.1 crore versus Rs 55.5 crore.

Revenue up 21.3% at Rs 2,037 crore versus Rs 1,679 crore.

EBITDA up 14.2% at Rs 169.4 crore versus Rs 148.4 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 50 Bps at 8.3% versus 8.8%.

Gandhar Oil Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit stands at Rs 175 crore versus Rs 36.1 crore.

Revenue up 72.9% at Rs 1,847 crore versus Rs 1,068 crore.

EBITDA stands at Rs 288 crore versus Rs 65.8 crore.

EBITDA Margin up 940 Bps at 15.6% versus 6.2%.

Indus Towers Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit declines 2.5% at Rs 1,793 crore versus Rs 1,839 crore.

Revenue up 4.0% at Rs 8,516 crore versus Rs 8,188 crore.

EBITDA up 0.5% at Rs 4,633 crore versus Rs 4,612 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 190 Bps at 54.4% versus 56.3%.

JSW Cement Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit declines 1.2% at Rs 85.4 crore versus Rs 86.4 crore.

Revenue up 33.1% at Rs 1,912 crore versus Rs 1,436 crore.

EBITDA up 3.7% at Rs 277 crore versus Rs 267 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 410 Bps at 14.5% versus 18.6%.

Tax Expense stands at Rs 23.1 crore versus Rs 45.9 crore.

Approved expansion plans to add a 2 MTPA GGBS grinding system at Vijayanagar and a 2 MTPA cement grinding capacity at Dolvi.

SBI Life Q2 Result Highlights (YoY & QoQ)

Net Profit up 10.9% at Rs 549 crore versus Rs 495 crore.

Net Premium Income up 8.2% at Rs 26,877 crore versus Rs 24,848 crore.

Solvency Ratio stands at 1.97 versus 1.96 QoQ.

13th Month Persistency Ratio at 85.82% versus 84.35% QoQ.

61st Month Persistency Ratio at 58.01% versus 59.10% QoQ.

Max Financial Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit stands at Rs 79.9 crore versus Rs 4.1 crore.

Total Income up 18.4% at Rs 11,605 crore versus Rs 9,799 crore.

IFB Industries Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit declines 24.5% at Rs 38.3 crore versus Rs 50.8 crore.

Revenue up 15.0% at Rs 1,576 crore versus Rs 1,370 crore.

EBITDA declines 9.0% at Rs 91 crore versus Rs 99.9 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 150 Bps at 5.8% versus 7.3%.

Concord Biotech Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 10.3% at Rs 69.6 crore versus Rs 63.1 crore.

Revenue up 25.1% at Rs 309.1 crore versus Rs 247 crore.

EBITDA up 18.1% at Rs 104.4 crore versus Rs 88.4 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 200 Bps at 33.8% versus 35.8%.

READ | Waaree Energies Q2 Results: Net Profit Drops 15%; Revenue Rises 24%

PG Electroplast Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit stands at Rs 13.7 crore versus Rs 2.8 crore.

Revenue up 42.5% at Rs 934 crore versus Rs 655 crore.

EBITDA up 98.7% at Rs 59.8 crore versus Rs 30.1 crore.

EBITDA Margin up 180 Bps at 6.4% versus 4.6%.

Knack Packaging Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 21.4% at Rs 25 crore versus Rs 20.6 crore.

Revenue up 12.3% at Rs 294.8 crore versus Rs 262.5 crore.

EBITDA declines 27.4% at Rs 36.6 crore versus Rs 50.4 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 680 Bps at 12.4% versus 19.2%.

Allied Blenders Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 11.2% at Rs 71.5 crore versus Rs 64.3 crore.

Revenue up 6.8% at Rs 1,147.9 crore versus Rs 990.1 crore.

EBITDA up 11.0% at Rs 139.2 crore versus Rs 125.4 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 60 Bps at 12.1% versus 12.7%.

Schaeffler India Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 20.8% at Rs 349 crore versus Rs 289 crore.

Revenue up 26.8% at Rs 3,089 crore versus Rs 2,437 crore.

EBITDA up 17.3% at Rs 537 crore versus Rs 458 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 140 Bps at 17.4% versus 18.8%.

Waaree Energies Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit declines 14.7% at Rs 719 crore versus Rs 843 crore.

Revenue up 23.9% at Rs 7,518 crore versus Rs 6,066 crore.

EBITDA declines 5.1% at Rs 1,335 crore versus Rs 1,406 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 540 Bps at 17.8% versus 23.2%.

SAIL Q2 Result Highlights (QoQ)

Net Profit up 6.4% at Rs 1,750 crore versus Rs 1,644 crore.

Revenue up 21.9% at Rs 31,997 crore versus Rs 26,246 crore.

EBITDA up 1.5% at Rs 4,215 crore versus Rs 4,153 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 260 Bps at 13.2% versus 15.8%.

United Breweries (UBL) Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit stands at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 46.5 crore.

Revenue up 23.6% at Rs 2,537 crore versus Rs 2,052 crore.

EBITDA up 99.2% at Rs 259 crore versus Rs 130 crore.

EBITDA Margin up 390 Bps at 10.2% versus 6.3%.

Other Income stands at Rs 41.3 crore versus Rs 14.9 crore; Tax Expense at Rs 47.9 crore versus Rs 19.5 crore.

Capri Global Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 77.2% at Rs 418 crore versus Rs 236 crore.

Total Income up 59.0% at Rs 1,788 crore versus Rs 1,124 crore.

Piramal Pharma Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit stands at Rs 5.6 crore versus loss of Rs 99.2 crore.

Revenue up 28.1% at Rs 2,617 crore versus Rs 2,044 crore.

EBITDA stands at Rs 349 crore versus Rs 159 crore.

EBITDA Margin up 550 Bps at 13.3% versus 7.8%.

Star Health Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit stands at Rs 265 crore versus Rs 79.6 crore.

Total Insurance Revenue up 15.4% at Rs 5,074 crore versus Rs 4,396 crore.

Stocks To Watch

Karamtara Engineering: Gets new orders worth Rs 1,199 crore. Gets orders in Transmission, Renewable Energy sectors

Subros: Gets Rs 1,225 crore order from Maruti Suzuki India, Gets order for supply of HVAC Assembly.

Exide Industries: Invests Rs 150 Cr In Arm Exide Energy Solutions. Total Investment In Arm Stands At Rs 5,352 crore.

Avalon Tech: Approves Pref issue of 19 Lk Warrants at issue price of Rs 2,193.2. Approves Pref Issue of warrants worth Rs 425 crore.

Gulf Oil: Fire Breaks Out At Co's Gujarat Warehouse. Reason For Fire Is Uncertain. No Reported Injuries Or Casualties. Currently Assessing The Full Extent Of Damage. Stock At The Affected Warehouse Is Insured.

JSW Cement: Board approved 2 MTPA GGBS grinding capacity expansion at Vijayanagar, Karnataka. Board also approved setting up a new 2 MTPA cement grinding mill at Dolvi, Maharashtra. Capacity additions aimed at strengthening manufacturing footprint in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Earnings

The list of companies includes ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Aeroflex Industries Ltd, Agi Greenpac Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, CarTrade Tech Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, Dodla Dairy Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Elantas Beck India Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Gokul Agro Resources Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Infobeans Technologies Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, K.P.R. Mill Limited, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Kalyani Steels Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, MAS Financial Services Ltd, Meesho Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, PVR Inox Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd, Sasken Technologies Ltd, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, Stylam Industries Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, and Zensar Technologies Ltd.

READ | Hyundai Motors Q2 Preview: Revenue Seen Rising 17%, Profit May Fall As Commodity Costs Hit Margins

IPO Listing

Paras Healthcare: A leading clinical specialty-led hospital platform providing tertiary and quaternary healthcare services across North India, Bihar, and Jharkhand under the "Paras Health" brand. The overall subscirption was at 2.34 times.

Jio Platforms: Jio Platforms Limited is a technology company focused on digital connectivity, digital services and technology-led solutions in India. The overall subscription was at 21.36 times.

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