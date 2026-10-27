Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Profit Falls 27%, Margin Contracts Sharply

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a decline in profit in the second quarter of the financial year 2027. Standalone net profit fell over 26.9% year-on-year to Rs 2,415 crore in the July-September quarter, according to a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

However, revenue rose 26% to Rs 53,340 crore in quarter ended September from Rs 42,332 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Operating profit, measured in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, was down 6.3% at Rs 4,764 crore. Margin contracted from 12% last year to 8.9%.

Other income fell Rs 430 crore from Rs 966 crore in the quarter under review. In addition tax expense also slipped to Rs 751 crore from Rs 988 crore.

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Maruti Suzuki Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit declines 26.9% at Rs 2,415 crore versus Rs 3,303 crore (below estimate of Rs 2,933 crore).

Revenue up 26.0% at Rs 53,340 crore versus Rs 42,332 crore (slightly below estimate of Rs 53,744 crore).

EBITDA declines 6.3% at Rs 4,764 crore versus Rs 5,085 crore (above estimate of Rs 4,683 crore).

EBITDA Margin down 310 Bps at 8.9% versus 12.0% (above estimate of 8.7%).

During the Q2 FY27 media call, Maruti Suzuki Chairman R.C. Bhargava highlighted a strong performance for the first half of the financial year. He noted that H1 FY27 differed significantly from the previous year, driven primarily by the positive momentum of last year's GST rate cut.

In addition to achieving record-high domestic sales, Maruti Suzuki has solidified its position as a major leader in the export market. Despite ongoing global war situations and geopolitical headwinds, the company remains confident in surpassing its overall FY26 export figures.

The small car segment has demonstrated remarkable resilience, growing tremendously with Maruti Suzuki selling over 3.98 lakh small cars during this period. Bhargava emphasized that the Indian market continues to hold strong demand for small cars alongside the growing popularity of SUVs. Furthermore, the alternative fuel segment saw exceptional traction, with CNG car sales expanding faster than anticipated. The company is now on track to cross the milestone of 9 lakh CNG vehicles sold this year, while sales for the newly introduced electric SUV, the eVitara, remain fully on plan.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today

The results were announced near market close. Shares of Maruti Suzuki closed as much as 2.05% higher during the day at Rs 11,450 apiece on the NSE. This compares with a 0.02% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares have fallen 0.22% in one week and 5.10% in one month. The shares are down 31.47% year-to-date and 30.13% in one year.

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