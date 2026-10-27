'I Have Money, But Who Do I Talk To?': Indian Creator Opens Up About Dark Reality Of Life In America

An Indian content creator residing in the United States recently uploaded a reel that went viral on social media, sharing the struggles and isolation behind financial success, leaving behind your loved ones and the loneliness of living in a country where you don't know anyone.

The creator states in the reel that he has been residing in the US for over four years, has earned a decent amount of money, owns a luxury car and yet has no one to talk to, highlighting the emotional cost of living abroad.

He pans the camera around his neighbourhood stating that there is no one on the streets, nobody he can actually speak to, amplifying the message that no matter how much money you earn, it cannot replace the warmth of family.

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The central theme of the reel is that having financial stability in a country like the United States does not necessarily mean having companionship, close relationships or a sense of belonging.

The video displays a stark contrast between material achievements and the creator, Kartik Chauhan's everyday experience of living abroad. "I have been living in America for four years," he says in the video, owns a Mustang and has a house in a good residential society. However, despite these milestones, he points out that there is hardly anyone around to have a conversation with.

He also remarks while showing his neighbourhood that its only 8:30 pm and the entire neighbourhood appears quiet.

In the video, Chauhan reflects on how financial achievements cannot replace the happiness and comfort that close relationships bring. He states that parents, a partner and children can provide a kind of happiness that no amount of money can buy.

His message challenges the idea that a comfortable lifestyle, a well-paying job and material possessions necessarily lead to emotional fulfilment.

Moving to the United States remains a goal for many Indians seeking better career opportunities, higher incomes, education and financial independence. For many, migration does bring professional growth and an improved standard of living.

However, Chauhan's account highlights another, less spoken about side of the experience that building a financially secure life does not always mean having a strong social circle or a sense of belonging.

Living far away from family, friends and familiar surroundings can make everyday interactions, spontaneous visits and festival celebrations like Diwali harder to come by. While experiences differ from person to person, the video highlights how the absence of companionship can affect one's perception of an otherwise comfortable life.

As Diwali approaches, Chauhan's account brings attention to an often overlooked aspect of living abroad. While the promise of a better life may draw people overseas, the warmth of familiar relationships remain difficult to replace.

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