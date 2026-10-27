Got A Diwali Bonus and Don't Need The Money? PPF, SIP Or FD: Where Should You Invest?

Diwali isn't all about new clothes, sweets, and gifting. As a salaried employee, it is also an occasion when you get some extra income in the form of a bonus. Although buying a new gadget or a family meal seems like an idea, have you ever thought of investing this extra cash to build a future for yourself?

Imagine you get a bonus amount of Rs. 50,000 this Diwali, and you have no urgent expenses at the moment. Should you put the amount into a Public Provident Fund (PPF), an SIP, or an FD? The answer depends on when you might need the money and how much risk you are comfortable taking.

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PPF: For Those Who Can Wait

If you are looking for investments for future objectives like retirement or your kid's education, then PPF might be the right choice for you. PPF is a government-backed investment option with fixed, government-announced interest rates. But keep in mind that the maturity period of PPF is 15 years

SIP: For Long-Term Wealth Creation

If you want to create wealth from your money over the next 5 years or more, then a mutual fund SIP may be a good investment choice.

For example, imagine you start investing your Diwali bonus of Rs. 50,000 by investing Rs. 10,000 monthly over a period of 5 months in mutual funds. Note that a mutual fund SIP does not give any guaranteed return on investment.

FD: When Safety Matters More

Are you looking for guaranteed returns without being concerned about market fluctuations on a daily basis? Then, a Fixed Deposit is the right choice for you.

For example, if you plan to use your bonus for the down payment of your car after two years, an FD with the appropriate tenure will be helpful in earning interest on the investment.

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Conclusion

There is no single right answer. PPF suits long-term saving, SIPs suit investors seeking long-term growth who can handle market risk, and FDs suit those who value predictable returns. Before investing, keep an emergency fund aside and clear any high-interest debt. Then choose an option that matches your financial goals.

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