Jio IPO: The Rs 44 Test That Reliance Shareholders Should Know Before Listing Tomorrow

Investors who were allotted shares in the Jio IPO own a small slice of the company. The public issue of 27 crore new shares amounts to less than 3% of Jio's enlarged equity.

Reliance Industries shareholders have far more riding on Wednesday. Reliance owns 64.48% of Jio after the issue. Depending on where Jio trades, that stake is worth between two-fifths and half of the conglomerate's entire market value.

That creates a simple test for Reliance holders to watch tomorrow. For every Rs 100 that Jio trades above its issue price of Rs 1,119, Reliance's share price may need to rise about Rs 44 just to keep pace.

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How Much Of Reliance Is Jio

Reliance Industries holds 593.78 crore Jio shares, according to Jio's red herring prospectus filed with SEBI. That was 66.43% of the company before the IPO. After the 27 crore new shares, the stake is 64.48%.

At the issue price, Reliance's Jio stake is worth Rs 6.64 lakh crore. That is about 41% of Reliance's market value of Rs 16.11 lakh crore, based on BSE data on Tuesday morning.

The grey market suggests the stake could be worth more by Wednesday afternoon. Unofficial grey-market trades put Jio's premium at Rs 246, which points to a listing price near Rs 1,365. At that price, Reliance's stake would be worth Rs 8.11 lakh crore, or about half of Reliance.

How much of Reliance is Jio Jio share price Value of Reliance's Jio stake Share of Reliance's market value Rs 1,119 (issue price) Rs 6.64 lakh crore 41% Rs 1,365 (grey-market estimate) Rs 8.11 lakh crore 50% Reliance's market value: Rs 16.11 lakh crore on BSE, 11:18 am, October 27. Reliance's Jio stake: 593.78 crore shares, per Jio's red herring prospectus. Grey-market premium is unofficial and indicative only.

The Rs 44 Test

The test comes from simple arithmetic on two share counts. Reliance owns 593.78 crore Jio shares, so every Rs 100 rise in Jio's price adds Rs 59,378 crore to the value of that stake.

Reliance itself has about 1,353.5 crore shares, based on its market value and share price on BSE. Spread across those shares, the Rs 59,378 crore gain works out to about Rs 44 per Reliance share, or roughly 3.7% at Tuesday's price.

So if Jio lists at Rs 1,219, Rs 100 above its issue price, Reliance needs to gain about Rs 44 to keep pace. If Jio lists where the grey market suggests, about Rs 246 above the issue price, Reliance would need to rise about Rs 108, or 9%.

The Rs 44 figure depends only on the two share counts, so it holds whatever the two stocks do. The percentage changes with Reliance's share price.

The test assumes the market values Reliance's Jio stake at Jio's own share price. In practice, investors often apply a discount to stakes held through a parent company, which is discussed below.

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What The Rest Of Reliance Is Worth

The Jio price also tells investors what the market is paying for everything else Reliance owns. That includes its oil-to-chemicals business, Reliance Retail, new energy and media.

Subtract the Jio stake from Reliance's market value, and the rest of the group is valued at about Rs 9.47 lakh crore at Jio's issue price. At the grey-market price, that falls to about Rs 8.01 lakh crore.

The rest of Reliance does not change overnight. What changes is the price the market implicitly puts on it. If Jio rallies and Reliance's shares stay flat, investors are in effect valuing Reliance's other businesses lower.

That comes as Reliance's shares are already under pressure. The stock traded at about Rs 1,190 on Tuesday morning, roughly 26% below its 52-week high of Rs 1,611.20 on BSE. Jio is only part of that story. Crude oil near $115 a barrel weighs on a company built on refining, and the broader market has been weak, with the Nifty 50 losing 2.36% last week.

Two Ways It Could Go

Until now, investors had to estimate what Jio was worth inside Reliance. A live market price removes that guesswork. If brokerages lift their valuations of Reliance on the back of a strong Jio debut, Reliance's shares could rise alongside Jio and the gap would narrow.

Apart from a potential re-reating, what may also be seen is rotation. Investors who held Reliance mainly for its telecom business can now buy Jio directly. If some of them sell Reliance to do so, Reliance could lag even as Jio rises. Investors also tend to value a stake held through a parent company at less than its full market price, a gap known as the holding company discount.

This was an IPO, not a demerger. When Reliance spun off Jio Financial Services in 2023, its shareholders received the new company's shares directly. This time, Reliance holders get no Jio shares unless they applied in the IPO, so their exposure to Jio still runs through Reliance.

Jio's small free float could amplify either outcome. Less than 3% of the company is in the hands of new public investors, so a modest swing in demand can move the price sharply.

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