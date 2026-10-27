Cyclone Arnab Live Tracker: Andhra Pradesh Coast on Alert; These Districts In Odisha, Jharkhand Districts To Heavy Rain

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts by the forenoon of October 28, bringing winds of up to 125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office has issued a red message for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts. Heavy rain and strong winds lashed parts of Odisha on Tuesday as the storm moved towards the east coast.

Where Is Cyclone Arnab Now?

According to the IMD's bulletin, Arnab has moved nearly westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 27th October, 2026 over the same region near latitude 15.9°N and longitude 84.8°E, 260 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 380 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 390 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 460 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) and 980 km west-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands).

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Cyclonic Storm Arnab Live Tracker

Here is the live tracker map from windy.com, which shows the movement and route of Cyclone Arnab over the next few days.

If the above map is not visible, then you can check the live tracking of Cyclone Arnab here on Windy.

When Will It Make Landfall?

Arnab is likely to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday, October 28 forenoon, according to the IMD. The storm is expected to move west-northwestwards until Tuesday evening and then turn northwestwards towards the coast. At landfall, it is forecast to have a maximum sustained wind speed of 115–125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph. The system is under continuous surveillance by the Doppler weather radar at Visakhapatnam, the weather office said.

Which States And Regions Will Be Affected?

Odisha

In Odisha, the IMD issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rain of 12–20 cm in Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri. A yellow warning for rain of 7–11 cm covers Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada, Balangir and Boudh.

Jharkhand

Parts of Jharkhand are also expected to receive heavy rain for three days. The state government has asked district administrations to maintain vigil, officials said. For the 24 hours starting at 8.30 am on October 28, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, Gumla, Lohardaga, Saraikela-Kharsawan, East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum. An orange alert is in place for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega and West Singhbhum for the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on October 30. Heavy rain has also been forecast in eight other districts, including Ranchi, for the same period.

What Have Authorities Advised?

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the next three days were extremely crucial and urged people to remain alert and strictly follow safety precautions. Jain cautioned people against lowering their guard as the cyclone continued to develop over the Bay of Bengal.

He advised residents, particularly those in coastal areas, to comply with official advisories and take necessary precautions.

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