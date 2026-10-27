Will Cyclone Arnab Affect Districts In Uttar Pradesh? IMD Issues Alert; Check Forecast

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience unseasonal rain, thunderstorms and strong winds between October 28 and 31 under the possible influence of Cyclone Arnab, according to an official statement cited by PTI. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for seven districts on Wednesday, October 28, and an orange alert for parts of the state on Thursday, October 29, warning of the possibility of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The forecast has prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to issue precautionary guidelines for residents and farmers, with authorities also asked to prepare for possible relief and rescue operations.

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Which UP Districts Are Under Alert?

The IMD's yellow alert for Wednesday covers Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Ghazipur and Ballia. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 30-40 kmph in these districts.

Residents have been advised to follow official weather updates and take precautions, particularly if conditions worsen during the day.

For Thursday, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Amethi and Sultanpur, where heavy rainfall and strong winds are possible.

The weather system could continue to affect other parts of the state on October 30. Bareilly, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur are among the districts likely to see heavy rain and strong winds, along with areas across Purvanchal, Awadh and the Terai region, according to the statement cited by PTI.

How Will The Weather Affect Temperatures?

The expected rain and strong winds could bring some relief from the prevailing daytime temperatures. The official statement said temperatures may fall by around 5-8 degrees Celsius in affected areas.

However, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds could also pose risks to residents, particularly those working outdoors or travelling during adverse weather conditions.

Safety Advisory For Residents

The Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner's Office has issued precautionary guidelines and urged residents to follow instructions from local authorities and keep track of official weather alerts, PTI reported.

People have been advised to:

Stay inside permanent buildings during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees or near electricity poles.

Avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and strong winds.

Stay away from weak structures and avoid open fields, agricultural land and water bodies during lightning.

Follow weather bulletins and official warnings as conditions change.

Residents can also check alerts and precautionary information through the Sachet app.

Farmers have been advised to take steps to protect standing crops and stored agricultural produce from rain and strong winds. Livestock should also be moved to safer locations to reduce the risk of injury during thunderstorms.

Authorities have been asked to remain prepared for relief and rescue operations as the weather system develops.

The forecast remains subject to change, and residents in the districts under alert should monitor the latest IMD bulletins for updates on rainfall, wind speeds and local warnings.

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