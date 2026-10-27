Defence Stocks In Focus: Where BEL, HAL And BDL Fit Into The Rs 2.12 Lakh Crore Push

Defence stocks such as Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) could be in focus after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved procurement proposals worth Rs 2.12 lakh crore for the three services, with brokerages flagging potential opportunities for domestic defence manufacturers.

Kotak Neo said the approvals mark the largest DAC clearance of FY27 so far and nearly double the financial year-to-date Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) value to Rs 3.7 lakh crore. The brokerage expects order accruals from the latest tranche to largely materialise in FY2028-30.

Goldman Sachs also identified defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), including HAL, BEL, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and BEML, as potential beneficiaries of the approvals.

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Why Are Defence Stocks In Focus?

The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the initial clearances for procurement proposals covering a range of equipment for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

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According to Kotak Neo, around 82% of the proposed procurement value is earmarked for domestic industry, supporting the broader Indian defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The package includes high-mobility vehicles, self-propelled tracked gun systems, light multirole helicopters, very short-range air defence systems (VSHORADS), counter-drone systems, long-range unmanned aerial systems, surveillance drones and strike platforms.

Kotak Neo noted that, unlike the September package, which was more focused on land mobility, the latest tranche is skewed towards unmanned systems, counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defence and helicopters, alongside indigenous naval platforms.

Which Defence Companies Could Benefit?

Kotak Neo identified BEL as having the widest exposure across multiple items in the approved package. HAL could benefit from two helicopter programmes, while Bharat Dynamics could gain from VSHORADS, Indian Air Force weapons and the drone ecosystem.

Goldman Sachs said the proposals focused on combat equipment for the Army and Navy, adding that the light multirole helicopter programmes could support HAL. It also identified BEL, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and BEML among the DPSUs positioned to benefit.

The domestic procurement component is expected to support companies across India's defence ecosystem, although the scale and timing of individual order wins will depend on subsequent procurement stages.

What Does DAC Approval Mean?

The AoN is an in-principle clearance and an initial step in the defence acquisition process; it does not mean that contracts have been awarded.

With Kotak Neo expecting order accruals largely in FY2028-30, the latest approvals represent a potential medium-term opportunity rather than immediate order-book additions for the companies identified by the brokerages.

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