Buy, Sell Or Hold: Zydus Lifesciences, Cyient, BEL, Shriram Finance, IOB, Avanti Feeds — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Cyient Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. ?

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking and Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research, SMC Global Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,160)

Saurabh: Sell

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US FDA Flagging Data Integrity is a serious observation.

Market won't like negative surprises.

Stocks in the past have also hammered down.

Take the money off the table

Cyient Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,237.20)

Saurabh: Wait and watch

Difficult to take a call on IT sector.

Cyient quarter numbers are better than expected.

Wait and watch for next quarter earnings. If there is disappointment, then exit.

Shriram Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 825.00)

Ajit: Hold

Pressure in banking and financial space is broad.

Stock has undergone sharp correction. Not notrmal for the stock.

Post decline, stock is hovering around support zone.

Don't add more but hold with a stop loss of Rs 790.

Indian Overseas Bank (CMP: Rs 30.41)

Ajit: Sell

Stock has not been performing through ages with no signs of reversal.

Underperformer and markets are anyway under pressure.

Can buy ICICI Bank as an alternative.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) (CMP: 363)

Saurabh: Hold

Business, order book is quite strong.

Promising stock to hold for 3-5 years.

Avanti Feeds Ltd. (CMP: Rs 666.20)

Ajit: Hold

Entire run-up post multi-year breakout has completely fizzled out.

Stock has retrached which had completely erased momentum.

Stock might test at Rs 800-820 once it crosses Rs 720

Hold for short-term for a technical bounce.

Stop loss should be Rs 640

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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