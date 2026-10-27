Premada Oorali Box Office Collection Day 32: Kannada Drama Stays Strong In Fifth Week, Mints This Amount

Premada Oorali emerged as a box office surprise, growing from a modest Rs 9 lakh opening to a strong theatrical run in its fifth week. Even after 32 days in theatres, the Kannada film continues to bring audiences to cinemas despite competition from other releases.

Here's how the film performed on Day 32.

Day 32 Box Office Collection

Premada Oorali collected Rs 2.25 crore net in India on Day 32 across 833 shows. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 103.47 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 120.96 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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It added another Rs 5 lakh overseas on Monday, bringing its total overseas earnings to Rs 3.50 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 124.46 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Audience Count

An estimated 1,52,064 people watched Premada Oorali on Day 32, taking its total footfalls in India to nearly 69.45 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Premada Oorali began its box office run with Rs 9 lakh on Day 1, followed by Rs 23 lakh on Day 2 and Rs 55 lakh on Day 3. Collections gradually improved, reaching Rs 65 lakh on Day 4, Rs 95 lakh on Day 5, Rs 1.15 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.70 crore on Day 7. The film wrapped up its first week with Rs 5.32 crore.

The film gained momentum in its second week, earning Rs 2.60 crore on Day 8, Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9 and Rs 3.85 crore on Day 10. It collected Rs 3 crore on Day 11, Rs 3.65 crore on Day 12, Rs 3.85 crore on Day 13 and Rs 3.90 crore on Day 14, taking its second-week total to Rs 23.65 crore.

The film's strongest run came in the third week. After collecting Rs 4.50 crore on Day 15 and Rs 6.75 crore on Day 16, it reached its highest single-day collection of Rs 8 crore on Day 17. It followed this with Rs 4.75 crore each on Days 18 and 19, Rs 4.50 crore on Day 20 and Rs 3.15 crore on Day 21. The third week contributed Rs 36.40 crore.

Premada Oorali continued its steady run in the fourth week, collecting Rs 3 crore on Day 22, Rs 4.15 crore on Day 23 and Rs 5 crore on Day 24. It then earned Rs 3.25 crore on Day 25, Rs 4.25 crore on Day 26, Rs 4.50 crore on Day 27 and Rs 2.85 crore on Day 28, taking the week's total to Rs 27 crore.

In the fifth week, the film collected Rs 2.10 crore on Day 29 and Rs 3 crore on Day 30. Earnings rose to Rs 3.75 crore on Day 31 before dropping to Rs 2.25 crore on Day 32.

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About The Film

Premada Oorali is a drama and love story set in picturesque villages. The film explores romance, family relationships and the bond between a father and son, alongside the relationship between a young man and woman.

The film stars Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, Ramika Shivu and Govinde Gowda. Released in theatres on September 25, 2026, the film has a runtime of approximately two hours and 35 minutes.

Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 5.32 crore

Week 2: Rs 23.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 36.40 crore

Week 4: Rs 27 crore

Week 5 (so far): Rs 11.10 crore

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