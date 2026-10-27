Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore In India Despite Monday Slump

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues to achieve new milestones at the box office despite a sharp drop in collections on its second Monday. The film has crossed the Rs 400 crore net mark in India within 12 days of release, while its worldwide earnings continue to grow.

Here's how the film performed on Day 12.

Day 12 Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 collected Rs 9.45 crore net in India on Day 12 across 10,450 shows, marking a 63.2% drop from its previous day's collection. With this, its total India net collection stands at Rs 408.15 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 477.85 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

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The film earned Rs 2.50 crore overseas on Monday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 255.50 crore and worldwide gross collection to Rs 733.35 crore.

Audience Turnout

An estimated 7,14,175 people watched Jailer 2 on Day 12, taking its total footfalls to over 2.71 crore.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version led the Day 12 collections, earning Rs 5.65 crore net. The Telugu version followed with Rs 2 crore, while the Hindi version collected Rs 1.40 crore. The Kannada version added Rs 40 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor to Jailer 2 on Day 12, collecting Rs 4 crore gross. Karnataka contributed Rs 2.35 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 1.90 crore.

Kerala contributed Rs 1.25 crore, while the remaining regions added Rs 1.50 crore. The total tracked state-wise gross collection for Monday stood at Rs 11 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6. The film earned Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8, taking its first-week collection to Rs 334.35 crore.

In its second week, it collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10 and Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11.

About The Film

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life is disrupted by an international idol-smuggling gang. He goes undercover as a driver to investigate the network and protect his family.

The cast includes S.J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff appear in special roles.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu, with a runtime of around two hours and 45 minutes.

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