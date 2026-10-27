Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sees Sharp Drop After Weekend Rise

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues to hold its ground at the box office, despite a decline in box office collections during its fourth week. Here's how the film performed on Day 25.

Day 25 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3 collected Rs 1.05 crore net in India on Day 25 across 3,127 shows, registering a 65% decline from the previous day's collection. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 369.95 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 443.15 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer earned Rs 25 lakh in overseas markets on fourth Monday, taking its overseas gross to Rs 131.50 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 574.65 crore.

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Audience Turnout

An estimated 59,505 people watched the crome thriller on Day 25, taking its total footfalls in India to nearly 1.60 crore.

Week-Wise Collection

Drishyam 3 collected Rs 245.50 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 87.50 crore in its second week. The film earned Rs 28.85 crore in its third week.

In its fourth week, the film collected Rs 1.40 crore on Day 22, Rs 2.65 crore on Day 23 and Rs 3 crore on Day 24. On Day 25, its earnings dropped to Rs 1.05 crore, taking its fourth-week collection so far to Rs 8.10 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Drishyam 3 opened with Rs 62 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 61 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 21 crore on Day 4, Rs 19.50 crore on Day 5, Rs 15.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 13 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week collection to Rs 245.50 crore.

In its second week, the film earned Rs 14.50 crore on Day 8, Rs 26.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 22.50 crore on Day 10. Collections fell to Rs 6 crore on Day 11, followed by Rs 8.50 crore on Day 12, Rs 5.25 crore on Day 13 and Rs 4.25 crore on Day 14. Its second-week total stood at Rs 87.50 crore.

During the third week, the film collected Rs 3.10 crore on Day 15, Rs 5 crore on Day 16 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 17. It earned Rs 3.50 crore on Day 18, Rs 6.25 crore on Day 19, Rs 2.65 crore on Day 20 and Rs 2.10 crore on Day 21, taking its third-week collection to Rs 28.85 crore.

In the fourth week, the film collected Rs 1.40 crore on Day 22, Rs 2.65 crore on Day 23 and Rs 3 crore on Day 24.

About The Film

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is a crime thriller directed by Abhishek Pathak and starring Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Years after evading the law, Vijay faces renewed scrutiny as the investigation into his family's past resurfaces, testing the elaborate alibis he has built to protect them.

The film also features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat. Released in theatres on October 2, 2026, the film has a runtime of approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

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