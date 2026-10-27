Stock Picks Today: ITC Hotels, Tata Consumer, Paytm, Sona BLW, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across hospitality, FMCG, real estate, pharma, fintech, telecom, consumer services, capital goods and consumer durables sector issuing fresh calls on ITC Hotels, Tata Consumer Products, One 97 Communications, Sona BLW, Urban Company, PB Fintech, Ather Energy, Mankind Pharma, KEI Industries, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Sheela Foam, Bharti Hexacom, Vodafone Idea while also sharing their outlook on auto and defence sector.

Jefferies on ITC Hotels

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 220 from Rs 210

Sharp Beat, Mirroring Strong Sector Trends

RevPAR rose 21%, mirroring strong sector trends, while mgmt fees grew 25% YoY

Targets 10% key CAGR over FY26-31

Raise EBITDA by ~3-5%; Attractive Valuations.

Investec on ITC Hotels

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 201

RevPAR gains and margin expansion drive earnings beat

Strong pricing and occupancy gains drive growth

Operating leverage supports earnings beat

Jefferies on Tata Consumer

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1250 from Rs 1450

Growth Portfolio Riding the quick commerce Wave

Preferred Staple Picks

Q2 was ahead despite inflationary pressures in tea/salt

Product price hikes should help ahead

International saw a revenue decline but saw margin expansion

FY27 guidance of 50-70bps YoY EBITDA margin expansion stays.

Citi on Tata Consumer

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1225 from Rs 1400

Growth Momentum Sustained; Sequential Margin Recovery Ahead

See a clearer margin recovery path through H2

Pricing actions across multiple categories are yet to flow through fully

This should help mitigate India margin pressures

Stronger international and non-branded profitability provide further support at the consolidated level

Estimate 50 bps of EBITDA margin expansion in H2.

GS on Tata Consumer

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1325 from Rs 1440

Strong double digit volume growth with high teens EBITDA growth in a tough environment

India business: Double digit volume growth and 17% revenue growth, pricing to significantly accelerate in H2

‘Growth' businesses deliver 40% growth driven by Sampann and RTD

Capital Foods and Organic India domestic growth at 24%, exports impacted due to shipping delays

Salt continues to deliver strong growth, price increases to further accelerate revenue growth in H2

Tea muted, but likely to see recovery in H2

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Jefferies on Sona BLW

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 950 from Rs 900

Q2 Beat and Good Order Traction

Secured new orders across differentials, radar sensors and motors & motor controllers

Recent partnership with Denso and entry into robotics & physical AI has also opened up big opportunities

Valuation is rich, but multiples should sustain given strong engineering capabilities and growth potential.

Kotak Neo on Sona BLW

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 700 from Rs 675

Healthy topline performance; Q2 EBITDA 9.5% above expectations

Sona Comstar 2.0 outlines the next phase of growth

Partnership with DENSO across 2W/3W and 4W/CV EV and hybrid powertrains

Valuation remains expensive, which drives SELL rating

Citi on Sona BLW

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 960 from Rs 830

Strong Beat Driven By Healthy Revenue Growth

Demand Outlook Robust But Cost Headwinds Persist

Order book trends and product-commercialisation trends are healthy

Margins are likely to remain under pressure given severe material cost inflation, increase in freight rates, and mix shift towards 2W traction motors

GS on Sona BLW

Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 860 from Rs 855

Q2 beat: EV traction + suspension motors to lead growth H2 growth

See improving momentum in the EV traction motor and suspension motor business

Although this comes at a more modest margin

BofA on Urban Company

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 150

Focusing on right levers; Traction strong across segments

Steady Core business, InstaHelp burn may be high in near term

InstaHelp to remain in deliberate burn to win the category

India core: Flywheel intact; Salon Now opens a use case

In planned AC foray, the company would remain capex light & asset light

This is in partnership with Amber, in addition to Native water purifier.

UBS on Urban Company

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 180

Densification breeds a step change in growth trajectory

Conclusion from Analyst Day: See upside risk to Rs 1000 cr EBITDA guidance by FY31

Operating leverage is coming through despite higher marketing investments

Fundraise provides strategic flexibility to pursue inorganic opportunities over next 2-3 years

Fundraise is building relative balance sheet strength while signalling willingness to compete aggressively in InstaHelp

Current cash balance is not expected to come under stress through the expected Q3FY28 breakeven.

GS on Urban Company

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 130

Elevated growth with an intact path to profitability

Could continue to grow NTV higher than its guided 20%+ in the core business, with even stronger visibility on margins

Core business moats continue to get stronger, with improving densification and partner utilisation driving accelerating user growth

Foray into Air Conditioners is unlikely to be material to capex or alter Native's margin trajectory

Large part of InstaHelp investment is towards marketbuild-out, which will drop off in a few quarters

Fundraise is likely to be deployed either towards M&A or to keep buffer if Instahelp competition becomes more intense

Urban Company is unlikely to enter new product categories or geographies.

Jefferies on Mankind Pharma

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2900 from Rs 3220

No Longer Waiting for Godot

Q2 results beat; strong Q2 was driven by robust domestic growth and solid export momentum

This resulted in gross margin gains and operating leverage

Domestic formulations grew 16% YoY, finally outpacing industry growth

Muted consumer healthcare growth was the only weak point in Q2

An improving growth outlook drives 3% Ebitda increase for FY27-29.

Kotak Neo on Mankind Pharma

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3035

Organic growth shifts into a higher gear

From 10% YoY in Q1, organic domestic growth accelerates to 14%+ YoY in Q2

BSV maintains strong momentum; bake in 20% sales CAGR over FY26-29

Jefferies on Paytm

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2150

Q2: Momentum Stays Strong; MDR To Aid Profit & Investments

Sharp rise in Ebitda margin to 10% led by efficiencies

PBT was 17% above est., but PAT (pre-exceptional) was in line due to higher taxes

Rev growth is led by financial services (loan distribution, investments)

UPI-MDR will start post-Diwali & mgt sees 2.5bps on GMV as revenues

See strong growth continuing & stays in 25% Cagr Club

Citi on Paytm

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1940 from Rs 1560

Solid Growth and Margins Uptick Ahead of MDR Slingshot

Seeing growth acceleration in financial services and improvement in net payment margins even ex-UPI

Upping investments in tech (AI), marketing and distribution (MTU acquisition, on-ground sales-fleet)

EBITDA beat estimates owing to higher share of financial services revenue.

GS on Paytm

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2010 from Rs 2070

Q2 above expectation

Strong growth and market share momentum with improving margin

Underlying market share, revenue growth and margin momentum for the business remain strong, a trend we expect to continue

Estimate the recently announced UPI MDR to drive up to 40% higher EBITDA for Paytm

Believe this is not fully reflected in the current share price

See optionalities to Paytm's earnings and multiples from scale up of postpaid, a potential relaunch of wallet

Next deadline for implementation of a UPI market share cap is Dec ‘26, which could be a material event for Paytm

Bernstein on Paytm

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2200

Strong topline momentum offsets higher costs

Financial services momentum remains strong

Net payment margin improves

Consumer engagement improving

Device additions stay strong

Marketing revenue finally sees an uptick.

Nomura on Ather Energy

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 2070 from Rs 1926

Stronger growth visibility with Konarc; reaffirm as top 2W pick

Q2 ASPs and margins beat consensus

Stronger bookings a key positive

Drivers for EV inflection are in place

Future stock returns are likely to increasingly depend on the EV salience of OEMs

HSBC on Ather Energy

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1800 from Rs 1600

Q2 – Another positive surprise

Surprise EBITDA break-even despite demanding commodity headwinds

This operational resilience should further raise market confidence in Ather's ability to scale in the long-term

Near-term risk is muted response to Konarc

Now expect PAT breakeven in FY27.

HSBC on PB Fintech

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 1150

Key debates on the stock revolve around its ability to grow while rationalising costs, margin outlook, and what is priced in

Given the significant variation in the potential impact of regulatory outcomes and its own initiatives, we look at different scenarios

See downside risks in fewer scenarios, but upside catalyst will depend on execution clarity

GS on Defense

Approved proposals worth Rs 2.12 lakh cr for all the three forces

Focus on combat equipment for both Army and Navy

Proposals related to Light multi-role helicopters likely to aid Hindustan Aeronautics

DPSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics, BEL, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and BEML could be positioned to benefit from the proposals approved

Of the current Acceptance of Necessity, 82% of the procurement to be made from within the Indian Industry

This benefits the entire India defense ecosystem



Kotak Neo on Defence

Rs 2.1 lakh cr of approvals reflect a shift to unmanned and air-defense capabilities

~82% of the proposed procurement value is earmarked for domestic industry

Marks the largest DAC approval of FY27 so far and nearly doubles FYTD Acceptance of Necessity to Rs 3.7 lakh cr

Unlike the land-mobility-heavy September package, this tranche is skewed toward unmanned systems, counter-UAS, short-range air defense and helicopters, alongside major indigenous naval platforms

BEL has the widest multi-item exposure

Hindustan Aeronautics gains from two helicopter programs

Bharat Dynamics from VSHORADS and IAF weapons, and the drone ecosystem

Order accrual from this tranche will largely fall in FY2028-30E.

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Citi on Bharti Hexacom

Upgrade to Buy from Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 1870 from Rs 1700

Superior growth warrants premium valuation

A cleaner way to play India telecom growth

Gov't stake sale an overhang, but also a potential clearing event

Shift preference to Hexacom over Airtel among the telcos

Jefferies on Vodafone Idea

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 16 from Rs 20

Attractive risk-reward

Stock has corrected 23% despite improving subscriber trends

Ongoing network rollouts, along with tariff hikes, should position VodaIdea well to deliver 11%/25% CAGRs in revenue/EBITDA over FY26-29

At 21x EV/cash EBITDA, shares trades below 5-yr average multiples

See 25% potential downside and 143% potential upside in bear and bull scenario.

UBS on Auto

Festive update: Tractors outperform cars in festive; MHCVs tracking double digit growth

Festive demand continues to grind lower - 2Ws +11%; cars -9%

Base gets tougher from now on

Channel check points to low single digit decline in tractors so far

2W market share: Hero/Bajaj tracking 90bps/80bps decline vs. 110bps gains for TVS

Cars: M&M market share increases by 240bps.

Investec on Sheela Foam

Upgrade to Hold from Sell; Cut TP to Rs 625 from Rs 700

Recent price correction has made valuation more reasonable

See 20% EPS CAGR over FY27-29

Bake in conservative revenue growth of 7% CAGR over FY26-29, average EBITDA margin at 9.7%

Issues - input-cost pressures, demand sensitivity to pricing, downtrading risks and competition from D2C mattresses with lower TDI and polyol content

JPMorgan on KEI Industries

Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 4650 from Rs 5650

Volume growth pickup ahead

Risk/reward favorable after margin expectation reset

Product mix shift could protect margins

Jefferies on AB Real Estate

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1600 from Rs 1880

Reported strong P&L in Q2 on a project delivery, with non-core asset sale proceeds helping turn the balance sheet nearly net cash

New project additions have picked up pace, though same will likely get launched from late FY27 onwards

Management focusing on long term value maximisation

Delay in Worli launch would impact near term pre-sales even as commercial buildout gains visibility

Stock trades at 45% NAV discount.

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