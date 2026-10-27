Five Stocks To Buy Today, October 27: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Asahi India Glass, Ajanta Pharma, And More

Technical analysts have recommended five stocks for today's trading session, identifying opportunities across pharmaceuticals, glass manufacturing, capital markets and auto components. Based on their target prices, these picks offer potential upside ranging from around 4% to over 9% from current market levels.

Market experts believe select counters are showing favourable technical setups and could outperform in the near term. Their top picks include Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Sai Life Sciences Ltd., and BSE Ltd.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,310.90)

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, has recommended a buy on Dr Reddy's Laboratories at the current market price of Rs 1,310.90. He has placed a stop loss at Rs 1,250 and a target price of Rs 1,430. The target implies a potential upside of about 9.1%, making it the most bullish recommendation among the six stocks.

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Asahi India Glass Ltd. (CMP: Rs 903.10)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager, Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, recommends buying Asahi India Glass around Rs 900. The trade carries a stop loss at Rs 870 and a target of Rs 955. From the current market price of Rs 903.10, the target suggests a potential gain of nearly 5.7%.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,410.00)

Vinay Rajani, CMT and Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, has advised traders to buy Ajanta Pharma with a target price of Rs 3,610 and a stop loss at Rs 3,239. The recommended target indicates an upside potential of around 5.9% from the current market price of Rs 3,410.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,425.50)

Rajani is also positive on Sai Life Sciences. He has recommended the stock with a target of Rs 1,525 while placing a stop loss at Rs 1,360. At the current market price of Rs 1,425.50, the stock offers a potential upside of approximately 7.0%.

BSE Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,359.00)

Taparia has also suggested a buy on BSE Ltd. with a target of Rs 3,500 and a stop loss at Rs 3,285. Based on the current market price of Rs 3,359, the stock could deliver a potential return of roughly 4.2% if it reaches the analyst's target.

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