Netherlands vs Oman: Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

The Netherlands will take on Oman in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, 2023-27, on Tuesday, October 27.

The match will be played at the ICC Academy Oval 1 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Bas de Leede will captain the Netherlands, while Jatinder Singh will lead Oman.

The match is part of a six-game tri-series involving the Netherlands, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, with all six matches scheduled to be played in Dubai.

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The Netherlands are heading into the contest on the back of a three-wicket win over the UAE on Sunday.

After the UAE set a target of 245 runs, Bas de Leede's side chased it down in 43.5 overs, with opener Max O'Dowd playing a brilliant knock of 103 off 79 balls.

The upcoming contest will be important for both teams as they continue their campaigns in the Cricket World Cup League 2, which forms part of the qualification pathway for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Netherlands vs Oman: Date & Time

The Netherlands vs Oman match will begin at 11:00 a.m. IST on Tuesday, October 27.

Netherlands vs Oman: Venue

The match will be played at the ICC Academy Oval 1 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Netherlands vs Oman: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 3

Netherlands: 1

Oman: 2

No Result: 0

Netherlands vs Oman: Live Telecast

No television broadcaster has been confirmed for the match in India.

Netherlands vs Oman: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Netherlands vs Oman match live on the FanCode app and website.

Netherlands vs Oman: Squads

Netherlands: Bas de Leede (captain), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Cedric de Lange, Daniel Doram, Aryan Dutt, Scott Edwards, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Timm van der Gugten and Paul van Meekeren.

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Oman: Jatinder Singh (captain), Mujibur Ali, Jay Odedra, Shah Faisal, Samay Shrivastava, Hassnain Shah, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla, Shakeel Ahmed, Hammad Mirza, Muhammed Imran, Hasnain Ul Wahab, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan and Sanju Sajeev.

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