Pujara Picks His ODI World XI: Rohit Captain, Kohli At No 3; Shreyas, Brook Miss Out

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has picked his current ODI World XI ahead of the five-match series between India and New Zealand, notably leaving out England's white-ball captain Harry Brook, who recently made history by smashing the fastest double century in ODI cricket.

Chetashwar named Indian batting heavyweights Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as his preferred opening pair, followed by Virat Kohli at No. 3 and England great Joe Root at No. 4, as per Cricinfo.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was included at No. 5, while West Indies captain Shai Hope featured at No. 6. South African all-rounder Marco Jansen was also named in the playing XI.

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In the bowling department, Pujara selected India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, alongside ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, New Zealand's Matt Henry and West Indies seamer Jayden Seales.

Rohit was named captain of the side, with Pujara's selection featuring players from India, England, South Africa, New Zealand and the West Indies.

The exclusion of Shreyas Iyer stands out, given his role in India's ODI middle order. Pujara's XI also does not include young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal or any player from Pakistan.

Pujara's selection comes ahead of the India-New Zealand ODI series, with the two sides set to compete in a five-match contest.

Cheteshwar Pujara's current ODI World XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Joe Root, KL Rahul (wk), Shai Hope, Marco Jansen, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Matt Henry, Jayden Seales.

Pujara has finalised his playing XI for first Test against New Zealand starting November 19 onwards. India will be touring the Kiwis for two important ICC World Test Championship (WTC) matches, the first of which will be played from November 19 at Wellington and the second from November 27 at Christchurch, after five T20Is and ODIs beginning from November 22 onwards.

The 38-year-old, as per a video posted by Cricinfo, goes ahead with the opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal and gives Devdutt Padikkal a number three spot after his heroics in Sri Lanka where he slammed two centuries.

Skipper Shubman Gill takes his usual number four spot, followed by wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel at number five and six.

The spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be India's sole spin option at number seven, followed by pace bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy at number eight.

The tail enders will be Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

Cheteshwar Pujara's playing XI for 1st Test vs New Zealand (via Cricinfo): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

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The batting line-up has Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan while Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel are the wicketkeeper options. Pant's availability is contingent on fitness clearance

India have boosted their pace attack by including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj in the bowling department.

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