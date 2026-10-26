Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Nears Rs 25 Crore Mark, Will It Cross It?

Rajkummar Rao-starrer courtroom drama Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam continues its box office journey with steady earnings. Here's a look at how the film has performed on Day 11.

Box Office Collection Day 11

On Day 11, Prahaar has collected Rs 48.61 lakh gross so far, taking its India gross collection to Rs 24.91 crore. The film has recorded 9.3% occupancy across 1,209 shows in 553 theatres spanning 150 cities.

As per TrackTollywood, the film has sold 19,392 tickets on Day 11 so far, with 9 fast-filling shows and 2 housefull shows.

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Prahaar opened with Rs 2.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 3.80 crore on Day 2 and Rs 4.42 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 2.50 crore on Day 4 and Rs 4.03 crore on Day 5, before earning Rs 1.79 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.43 crore on Day 7. It then recorded Rs 74.85 lakh on Day 8 and Rs 1.53 crore on Day 9. On Day 10, the film earned Rs 1.47 crore, while it has collected Rs 48.61 lakh so far on Day 11.

State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra recorded the highest collection with Rs 26.12 lakh. Delhi followed with Rs 3.52 lakh, while Gujarat earned Rs 2.82 lakh. Karnataka collected Rs 2.56 lakh, and Uttar Pradesh recorded Rs 2.28 lakh.

West Bengal earned Rs 1.83 lakh, followed by Haryana at Rs 1.53 lakh and Telangana at Rs 1.36 lakh. Rajasthan collected Rs 1.28 lakh, while Madhya Pradesh and Odisha recorded Rs 77,045 and Rs 77,023, respectively.

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Punjab earned Rs 71,167, followed by Goa at Rs 61,565. Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh recorded Rs 43,833 and Rs 43,370. Chandigarh collected Rs 31,745, while Assam earned Rs 31,349.

Tamil Nadu recorded Rs 25,855, followed by Bihar at Rs 22,490. Kerala contributed Rs 18,070 on Day 11, the report stated.

About The Film

Directed by Avinash Arun, the biographical drama follows public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his role in major criminal cases, including the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai train attacks. It also covers the trial of Ajmal Kasab, who was sentenced to death for his role in the 26/11 attacks.

Rajkummar Rao plays Ujjwal Nikam, while Lalit Prabhakar portrays Ajmal Kasab. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Jyoti Nikam, and Ritvik Sahore appears as Aniket Nikam. The supporting cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sikandar Kher.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film features a story and screenplay by Sumit Roy, with Dushyant Arora and Vishal Tiwari also credited as writers. Pritam Chakraborty composed the music, while Alokananda Dasgupta handled the background score.

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