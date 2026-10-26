OTT Releases This Week: Meethe Mein Kya Hai To How To Ruin Diwali — Movies, Series To Watch

The new OTT lineup this week brings a mix of family drama, horror, comedy, romance and documentaries. From festive family chaos to supernatural mysteries and unexpected fortunes, these releases offer a variety of stories across streaming platforms.

Meethe Mein Kya Hai

Meethe Mein Kya Hai, also known as Khatai, is a Hindi family drama with comedy elements, written and directed by Radhika Bansal in her directorial debut. Set during Diwali, the story follows a multi-generational family gathering at Nani's house, where a surprise marriage announcement brings hidden tensions and generational differences to the surface. The family eventually gets a chance at emotional reconciliation.

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The film stars Rohini Hattangadi, Ritwik Bhowmik, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Vikram Bakshi, Shivika Rishi, Ayuushman Ghai and Kanikka Kapur. Ajit Mohan and Utthan Capital are backing the project.

Release Date: October 30, 2026

Streaming On: Netflix

Hostel Haadsa

Hostel Haadsa is a Hindi horror-suspense series set in a girls' boarding school and hostel in Shimla. It follows the mysterious disappearance of a student named Titli, an incident that appears to have happened before. Fear spreads when residents encounter a headless figure riding a horse through the foggy woods and allegedly kidnapping girls. The series questions whether these events are supernatural or psychological.

Directed by Sachin Gotad, it stars Rachana Mistry, Sushma Kolhe, Purnima Dey and Prajakta Avinash Wadaye. It will also be available for free through ZEE5's Free 5 initiative.

Release Date: October 28, 2026

Streaming On: ZEE5

Dhindora Season 1

Dhindora is a comedy-drama created by and starring Bhuvan Bam. Originally released on YouTube in 2021, the eight-episode series follows a middle-class family after Bhuvan's father, Babloo, wins a Rs 11 crore lottery. The sudden fortune creates a series of comic situations and family chaos. Directed by Himank Gaur, it features Bhuvan Bam in 10 different roles, alongside Gayatri Bhardwaj and Jeeveshu Ahluwalia.

Release Date: October 28, 2026

Streaming On: Netflix

The One About Matthew Perry

The One About Matthew Perry is a three-part documentary exploring the Friends actor's life beyond Chandler Bing. It covers his rise to fame and struggle with addiction through family archive footage and photographs, featuring Mia Perry Bowick and David Pressman.

Release Date: October 27, 2026

Streaming On: Netflix

Drive - The Pretenders

Drive - The Pretenders follows Sarah, a young race car mechanic who pretends to be engaged to Formula 1 star Dante to get a chance at becoming a driver. The German romance is based on Tamara Lush's Wattpad novel Drive and stars Lisa-Marie Koroll and Amin Baahmed.

Release Date: October 28, 2026

Streaming On: Prime Video

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Apocalypse Z: New World

Apocalypse Z: New World is the sequel to the 2024 Spanish zombie film. Set in the Canary Islands, now considered Europe's last safe place after the outbreak, it follows a group facing difficult choices to survive. It stars Carlos Alcaide and Julia Martínez.

Release Date: October 30, 2026

Streaming On: Prime Video

How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents

How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents follows an interracial couple whose engagement brings their two very different families together just days before Diwali. The spin-off of How to Ruin Christmas: The Kandasamys follows Mmabatho as she navigates an unfamiliar culture and tries to fix the situation. It stars Rosemary Zimu-Mngani and Kyle Clark.

Release Date: October 30, 2026

Streaming On: Netflix

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