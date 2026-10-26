India Eyes $200-Billion Data Centre Investments In Eight Years, GDP Target At $30-Tn By 2047: Piyush Goyal

India expects to attract $200 billion in data centre investments over the next eight years as it pursues its ambition of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said at the India-Netherlands Business Forum in The Hague.

Projecting continued economic expansion despite global uncertainty, Goyal said India recorded 7.7% growth last year and could grow by 7.5% this year.

The minister urged Dutch businesses to deepen their engagement with India through joint manufacturing and technology partnerships.

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“Our message to the Netherlands business community is: Co-create, co-manufacture,” Goyal said, highlighting the potential for businesses in both countries to combine their strengths and tap emerging opportunities in the Indian market.

The minister's remarks come as India seeks greater foreign participation in sectors ranging from digital infrastructure to advanced manufacturing. He also said India had entered into nine free trade agreements, underscoring New Delhi's push to expand international economic partnerships.

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India-US Trade Deal Nears Fine-Tuning Stage

On trade negotiations with Washington, Goyal said India and the United States had almost concluded negotiations and were now fine-tuning the agreement. He did not provide a timeline for its completion.

His comments come amid wider efforts to strengthen India's trade relationships as businesses navigate geopolitical uncertainty and changing regulatory environments.

Netherlands Seeks Deeper Technology Cooperation

Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, the Netherlands' Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, said trade had become increasingly politicised and unpredictable, making trust between partners more important. He pointed to opportunities for greater cooperation with India in agriculture, horticulture, culture and high-technology sectors, including semiconductors.

Goyal also highlighted the scope for stronger commercial ties, saying the two countries had yet to fully realise their bilateral economic potential. Following his visit to Rotterdam Port, he emphasised the importance of resilience and closer cooperation.

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