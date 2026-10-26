Mumbai Train Horror: 21-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By AC Local, Dragged For 15-20 Minutes

A 21-year-old man died after being hit by an air-conditioned local train at Mumbai's Bhandup railway station on Monday evening, with preliminary information suggesting that he was dragged for around 15–20 minutes after the impact, according to reports.

The deceased, identified as Sahil Thite, a resident of Amar Nagar in Mulund Colony, was crossing the railway tracks from platform 4 towards platform 2 when the accident occurred at around 5:39 p.m., according to the Kurla Railway Police.

An AC local train struck Thite near platform 3, senior police inspector Pravin Padavi told the Free Press Journal.

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Railway police and other officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Thite was subsequently taken to Agarwal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the railway police said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident. According to Padavi, Thite was attempting to reach platform 2 from platform 4 by crossing the tracks instead of using the designated passenger route.

“He was in a hurry to get from platform number 4 to platform number 2,” Padavi told the Free Press Journal.

The police official said investigators had examined CCTV footage and described the incident as a trespassing-related death. Preliminary information indicated that Thite was dragged for approximately 15–20 minutes after being hit by the train. Further details about the precise sequence of events were not immediately available.

The fatal accident occurred on a day when suburban train services on Central Railway's main line were severely disrupted. According to the Free Press Journal, services were affected by a fire in a relay room at Kanjurmarg and a wire hanging from the overhead equipment between Mulund and Thane stations.

However, Padavi said the fatal accident at Bhandup was not connected to the disruption affecting local train services.

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Mumbai's suburban railway network carries millions of commuters daily, making safe movement between platforms a critical concern. Crossing railway tracks exposes passengers to moving trains and can have fatal consequences.

The police have registered the case as an accidental death, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain subject to investigation.

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