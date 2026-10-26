TN Monsoon Fury: 14 Killed By Lightning, 62 Landslides Reported In Nilgiris; Tourists Barred From Hill Stations

Heavy rainfall since the onset of the Northeast monsoon has disrupted life across Tamil Nadu, with lightning strikes claiming 14 lives and 62 landslides and landslips reported in the Nilgiris in the 24 hours ending at 7 am on October 25, according to reports.

The state government has restricted tourist access to major hill stations, including Udhagamandalam (Ooty), Kodaikanal and Yercaud, amid continuing rainfall and concerns over travel safety.

The restrictions are aimed at reducing risks to visitors as authorities respond to landslides and deteriorating conditions in the affected areas.

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Nilgiris Reports 62 Landslides

The Nilgiris district has been among the areas affected by the heavy rainfall, with 62 landslides and landslips reported during the 24-hour period ending at 7 am on October 25. The incidents have raised concerns about road access and safety in the hill district, where steep terrain can increase the risk of landslides during prolonged rainfall.

Authorities have restricted tourist access to hill stations as the state deals with the impact of the monsoon. Travellers planning visits to Ooty, Kodaikanal and Yercaud should check official advisories before setting out.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said that 14 people had died in lightning strikes since the onset of the Northeast monsoon. The state government has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those killed by lightning.

The impact of the rainfall has also extended beyond the hill districts. Preliminary assessments indicated that around 3,500 acres of crops had been submerged in Nagapattinam district, highlighting the effect of the rains on agricultural areas.

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The state is continuing to monitor the situation as rainfall affects multiple districts. Residents in landslide-prone areas and low-lying locations should follow instructions issued by local authorities and monitor official weather advisories.

The reported fatalities, landslides and crop damage underline the wider impact of the Northeast monsoon across Tamil Nadu. Further updates on rainfall, travel restrictions and relief measures will depend on subsequent assessments by the state government and weather authorities.

(With PTI inputs.)

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