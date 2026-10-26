Cyclone Arnab: Which States And Districts Will Be Affected? Check IMD Alerts

Cyclone Arnab has intensified over the Bay of Bengal, pushing the weather alerts and precautionary measures across several states as IMD forecasts its landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, 2026.

According to the IMD's tropical cyclone advisory issued on October 26, the system is expected to move west-northwestwards and strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by October 27.

It is then likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph.

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Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh is expected to bear the direct impact of Cyclone Arnab, with the forecast landfall zone stretching between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam. The districts identified for heightened monitoring include Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna and Guntur.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain possible at isolated places across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28. Rainfall may continue in some areas on October 29, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the next three days would be crucial, urging residents take necessary precautions.

Odisha

Southern Odisha districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, have been identified for precautionary measures because of the potential impact of heavy rainfall.

The state government has prohibited fishing activities and restricted tourist access to hills, waterfalls and dams in vulnerable areas. Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in several affected districts are scheduled to remain closed on October 28 and 29.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has deputed eight ministers to monitor preparations.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to experience continued northeast monsoon rainfall, with heavy showers potentially causing waterlogging in coastal and southern areas.

Cyclone warning signals have reportedly been hoisted at several ports, including Chennai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Pamban and Thoothukudi.

Fishermen and coastal residents should follow local administration advisories as weather conditions develop.

Kerala

Several districts in Kerala, including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki and Palakkad, are under rainfall-related alerts.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is possible in parts of the state, increasing the risk of waterlogging and localised disruptions.

Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to monitor weather bulletins and follow instructions issued by disaster management authorities.

West Bengal

Showers are forecast in Kolkata and surrounding southern districts, with rainfall expected to intensify between Wednesday and Thursday.

Gusty winds and localised waterlogging are possible, although the state is not identified as the cyclone's expected landfall area.

Authorities and residents should monitor updated IMD forecasts as the system moves towards the eastern coastline.

Safety Measures and Latest Advisory

The IMD has warned of strong winds and heavy rainfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast as Cyclone Arnab approaches.

Residents in vulnerable coastal areas should secure loose outdoor objects, avoid flooded roads and stay away from exposed coastal locations during severe weather. Locals are advised to rely on the latest IMD bulletins

Fishermen should comply with restrictions on venturing into the sea, while travellers should check official weather and transport updates before starting their journeys.

READ MORE: Cyclone Arnab: Andhra Pradesh Braces For Landfall; Odisha Bans Fishing In Sea, Tourist Entry In 6 Districts

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