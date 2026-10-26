Cyclone Arnab: Are Schools Closed Or Open On October 26-27 In Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry?

With Cyclone Arnab expected to intensify over the Bay of Bengal and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast, parents and students are awaiting clarity on school and college closures in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on October 26 and 27.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into Cyclone Arnab. The system is likely to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by October 27 before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of October 28.

Here are the latest updates on school and college holidays in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for October 26 and 27.

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Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Are Schools Closed On October 26-27?

Schools in Dindigul and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on October 26 due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions. Karaikal has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday and any decision for October 27 will depend on fresh official notifications, according to media reports.

However, the closures are not statewide. Schools and colleges in Chengalpattu district are scheduled to function as usual, while parents in other districts should check for official announcements before sending their children to school.

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Visuals shared by ANI showed rain lashing several parts of Thiruvarur district from early Monday morning, with students arriving at schools drenched despite the rain.

According to ANI's caption on X, schools and colleges remained open despite the Meteorological Department's forecast of heavy rain and strong winds. Parents urged the district administration to declare a holiday, citing students' safety.

The closures announced in some districts follow persistent rainfall, waterlogging and disruptions to road transport. District administrations may announce additional holidays or changes to school timings depending on local weather conditions.

Puducherry School Holiday

The Puducherry administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on October 26 due to heavy rainfall and cyclone-related weather warnings. The closure covers government, government-aided and private educational institutions, according to media reports. Parents and students should follow official announcements from the administration and their respective institutions for further updates.

The holiday announcement applies to October 26. Any decision regarding closures on October 27 will depend on subsequent announcements from the authorities.

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Andhra Pradesh School Holiday

With Cyclone Arnab forecast to approach the Andhra Pradesh coast, schools and colleges in vulnerable areas could face disruptions due to heavy rainfall and strong winds.

However, parents should not assume that educational institutions across Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on October 26 and 27 without an official announcement from the state government or the relevant district administration.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Students and parents should monitor district-level advisories for any school holiday declarations or changes to normal operations.

Odisha School Holiday

While Andhra Pradesh has not announced any official holiday for schools, the Odisha government has announced school, college and Anganwadi closures in five districts- Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on October 28 and 29 as a precaution against the expected cyclone and adverse weather.

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Cyclone Arnab: What Has The IMD Said?

According to the IMD's National Bulletin No. 8, the cyclone was centred over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Monday. It moved westwards at a speed of 15 kmph during the preceding six hours. The system was located approximately 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada, the IMD said.

The weather system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by midnight on Monday. It is then expected to strengthen further into a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27 and later move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28. Maximum sustained wind speeds could reach 125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on October 29 as well.

School and college closures announced so far are limited to specific districts and dates. Parents and students in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry should check announcements from their respective district administrations and educational institutions before travelling to school or college. Further closures may be announced if rainfall, wind speeds or other weather conditions worsen.

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