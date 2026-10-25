Cyclone Arnab Likely To Hit Andhra Coast On Oct. 28: IMD

Cyclone Arnab is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the afternoon of October 28, bringing strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall to coastal districts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before making landfall, with sustained wind speeds of 115–125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph, according to the forecast.

ALSO READ : Kerala Weather Warning: These 5 Districts Are Under Red Alert As IMD Warns Of Extreme Rain

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The system is forecast to intensify over the Bay of Bengal on October 25, strengthening into a deep depression or cyclonic storm.

It is likely to develop into Cyclone Arnab over the east-central and adjoining west-central parts of the Bay of Bengal by October 26, according to the IMD.

The system is then forecast to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm on October 27 before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast the following morning.

Heavy Rainfall Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining parts of Odisha from the night of October 26 as the weather system moves closer to the eastern coast, the IMD said.

Uttarandhra, East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore are among the districts likely to experience intense rainfall on October 27 and 28.

ALSO READ : IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For These States; Check Forecast For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Squally weather is also expected to develop as the cyclone strengthens, with wind speeds of 50–60 kmph and gusts reaching 90 kmph before the system makes landfall.

Authorities have urged people in cyclone-prone coastal areas to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and comply with directions issued by local administrations.

Meanwhile, following the forcast Fishermen have been advised to adhere to official warnings, while residents in vulnerable locations should be prepared to evacuate if instructed as the storm nears the coast.

However, the precise landfall location remains subject to change. Variations in atmospheric steering patterns could alter the cyclone's trajectory, with some projections indicating a possible landfall between Visakhapatnam and Machilipatnam, potentially affecting the Kakinada belt.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.