IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For These States; Check Forecast For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until October 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The forecast is linked to the likely formation of a low pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast within the next 24 hours, according to the department's warning for October 20–26, 2026.

The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall across several other parts of southern India and Lakshadweep during the period, with timing varying between regions. Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall from October 20 to 26. In Lakshadweep, similar conditions are expected from 22 to 26 October.

South Interior Karnataka is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall between October 21 and 24. he warning places Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal under a longer spell of potentially intense rainfall, extending through 26 October.

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The department's forecast indicates that the rainfall threat will affect different areas on different dates, with Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep also facing heavy rainfall towards the end of the period. The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh from October 20 to 23, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms. The Met Department said heavy rainfall is likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, said an official release.

According to the weather department, an upper air cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, continued to persist. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 24 hours.

The trough extends from the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast to north coastal Andhra Pradesh at 3.1 km above mean sea level. Another upper air cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Thailand and adjoining areas of Thailand and Myanmar extended up to 4.5 km above mean sea level at 8:30 am today.

The system is likely to emerge over the north Andaman Sea by Wednesday morning and thereafter move west to north-westwards, under whose influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast and adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal around October 23. Later, it is likely to move north-westwards and intensify further, the Met Department added.

(with PTI inputs)

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