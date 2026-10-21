Stocks To Watch Today: Sun Pharma, Schaeffler India, Infosys, Titan And Orchid Pharma

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Schaeffler India Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Titan Ltd., and Orchid Pharma Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday. Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings

Hindustan Zinc Q2 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 9.8% to Rs 15,093 crore

Ebitda up 14.9% to Rs 9,248 crore

Ebitda margin at 61.3% versus 58.6%

Net profit up 17.2% to Rs 6,412 crore

Revenue at Rs 15,093 crore versus estimates of Rs 14,035 crore

Ebitda at Rs 9,248 crore versus estimates of Rs 8,466 crore

Ebitda margin at 61.3% versus estimates of 60.3%

Net profit at Rs 6,412 crore versus estimates of Rs 5,593 crore

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Piramal Finance Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Total income up 28% to Rs 3,717 crore

AUM increased 24% YoY to Rs 1,13,112 crore

Net profit up 64.8% to Rs 539 crore

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 76% to Rs 217 crore

Ebitda up 83.3% to Rs 40.7 crore

Ebitda margin at 18.7% versus 18%

Net profit at Rs 21.4 crore versus Rs 9.9 crore

L&T Technology Services Q2 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 3.4% to Rs 3,040 crore

Ebit up 7.5% to Rs 495.9 crore

Ebit margin at 16.3% versus 15.7%

Net profit up 53.5% to Rs 548 crore

SML Mahindra Q2 (YoY)

Revenue up 20.7% to Rs 670 crore

Ebitda down 32.3% to Rs 28.3 crore

Ebitda margin at 4.2% versus 7.5%

Net profit down 44.5% to Rs 11.7 crore

Bajaj Finance Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 28.5% to Rs 6,266 crore versus Rs 4,875 crore

NII up 23.6% to Rs 13,334 crore versus Rs 10,785 crore

Operating profit up 23.2% to Rs 10,699 crore versus Rs 8,685 crore

Gross NPA at 1.06% versus 1.24%

Net NPA at 0.42% versus 0.60%

Nelco Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 5.1% to Rs 78.1 crore versus Rs 74.3 crore

Net profit up 6.8% to Rs 1.73 crore versus Rs 1.62 crore

A-One Steels Q1 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue down 12% to Rs 1,041 crore versus Rs 1,188 crore

Ebitda down 16.2% to Rs 102.1 crore versus Rs 121.8 crore

Ebitda margin at 9.8% versus 10.3%

Net profit down 32.4% to Rs 48 crore versus Rs 71 crore

Government grants at Rs 2.5 crore versus Rs 6.9 crore

Sobha Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 31.3% to Rs 967 crore versus Rs 1,408 crore

Ebitda down 28.1% to Rs 68.7 crore versus Rs 95.6 crore

Ebitda margin at 7.1% versus 6.8%

Net profit down 54.6% to Rs 32.9 crore versus Rs 72.5 crore

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 36.5% to Rs 1,058 crore versus Rs 775 crore

Ebitda up 1.2% to Rs 160 crore versus Rs 158 crore

Ebitda margin at 15.1% versus 20.4%

Net profit down 36.5% to Rs 74 crore versus Rs 116 crore

IREDA Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Total income up 14% to Rs 2,347 crore versus Rs 2,058 crore

Net profit up 0.5% to Rs 552 crore versus Rs 549 crore

Jaiprakash Power Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 5.1% to Rs 1,512 crore versus Rs 1,438 crore

Ebitda up 39.3% to Rs 656 crore versus Rs 471 crore

Ebitda margin at 43.4% versus 32.8%

Net profit down 81.7% to Rs 33.3 crore versus Rs 182 crore

Reported one-time loss of Rs 511 crore in Q2

Just Dial Q2 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 13.1% to Rs 343 crore versus Rs 303 crore

Ebitda up 4.1% to Rs 90.6 crore versus Rs 87 crore

Ebitda margin at 26.4% versus 28.7%

Net profit down 9.2% to Rs 108 crore versus Rs 119 crore

Elevate Campuses Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 31.1% to Rs 219 crore versus Rs 167 crore

Ebitda up 29.1% to Rs 165 crore versus Rs 128 crore

Ebitda margin at 75.2% versus 76.3%

Net profit down 71.4% to Rs 34 crore versus Rs 119 crore

One-time loss of Rs 7 crore versus a gain of Rs 109 crore

Delta Corp Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 13.1% to Rs 159 crore versus Rs 183 crore

Ebitda down 28.8% to Rs 28.4 crore versus Rs 39.9 crore

Ebitda margin at 17.9% versus 21.8%

Net loss at Rs 106 crore versus a profit of Rs 25 crore

One-time loss of Rs 137 crore in Q2

Galantt Ispat Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue flat at Rs 1,145 crore

EBITDA down 41% at Rs 109.6 crore Vs Rs 185.1 crore

EBITDA margin at 9.6% vs 16.2%

Net profit down 51% at Rs 60.5 crore vs Rs 123.7 crore​‌

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Stocks In News

Infosys: Expands collaboration with Truist; to build Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad.

Expands collaboration with Truist; to build Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad. Ceigall India: Arm Jam Khambhaliya Jamnagar Power Transmission signs transmission service agreement with Central Transmission Utility of India.

Arm Jam Khambhaliya Jamnagar Power Transmission signs transmission service agreement with Central Transmission Utility of India. Titan: Fully redeems commercial papers worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Fully redeems commercial papers worth Rs 1,000 crore. Transrail Lighting: Approves acquisition of 49% stake in Pace Green Energy for Rs 20 crore; to invest in a 990 MW solar portfolio in Maharashtra.

Approves acquisition of 49% stake in Pace Green Energy for Rs 20 crore; to invest in a 990 MW solar portfolio in Maharashtra. Nuvama Wealth Management: Arm Nuvama Asset Management receives SEBI approval to launch a Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) under the Nuvama SIF brand.

Arm Nuvama Asset Management receives SEBI approval to launch a Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) under the Nuvama SIF brand. Cement Stocks: Positive commentary and outlook from UltraTech Cement.

Orchid Pharma: Board approves raising up to Rs 600 crore through equity and/or other instruments.

Globus Spirits: Maize ethanol price cut by Rs 3/litre; analysts see a likely 10-11% impact on Ebitda and a 20-22% impact on profit after tax.

Schaeffler India: Managing Director and CEO Harsha Kadam taken into custody by Pune Police in connection with a factory accident that occurred on June 9.

Sun Pharma: UNLOXCYT receives a National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Category 2A preferred recommendation for advanced skin cancer patients who are not eligible for surgery or radiation.

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