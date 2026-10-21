Angel One, Tips Music Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Angel One Ltd. and Tips Music Ltd will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Angel One Ltd. and Tips Music Ltd Dividends

Investors looking to qualify for the upcoming interim dividends from Angel One Ltd. and Tips Music Ltd. have until today, October 21, 2026, to purchase shares. Both stocks will trade ex-dividend on October 22.

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Angel One has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share, while Tips Music will pay Rs 6.50 per share, according to exchange filing. For example, For an eligible shareholder holding 100 shares, Angel One's dividend would amount to Rs 140, while Tips Music's payout would total Rs 650, before applicable tax deductions. Both companies have fixed October 22, 2026, as the record date. The record date determines which shareholders are eligible to receive the payouts.

The record date should not be confused with the payment date. It establishes eligibility for the dividend, while the money is credited separately. The supplied BSE table does not specify an actual payment date for either company.

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T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (September 25 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by September 24 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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